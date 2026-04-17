Landman Star Jacob Lofland Headlined A Post-Apocalyptic Drama With A White Lotus Star

Jacob Lofland's Cooper Norris is one of the best characters on "Landman," bringing a charmingly subdued energy to a show that's otherwise bonkers in the most Taylor Sheridan way possible. The fact that the oil drama is a hit is great for the young actor, who has been working steadily ever since his 2012 debut in the Matthew McConaughey-led drama "Mud," but has thus far struggled to truly break through. During that time, for instance, he starred in "Go North," a coming-of-age tale set amid a dystopian future in which adults have vanished and jocks are running the show. The film pretty much flew under everyone's radar, but it's worth tracking down if you're a Lofland fan, or if you fancy seeing Patrick Schwarzenegger playing a bad guy long before his "White Lotus" role.

In 2025, Schwarzenegger gained the most significant attention of his career when he played businessman Saxon Ratliff in "The White Lotus" season 3 and promptly received a wave of hatred for his portrayal (in a good way). This was the year before Lofland debuted as Cooper Norris in "Landman," which essentially meant the pair came to prominence around the same time. Back in 2017, however, they were both still trying to make a name for themselves.

Lofland did manage to land a small role in the beloved "Maze Runner" trilogy, starting with 2015's "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials." The film imagined a future in which kids find themselves trapped within giant labyrinths, and was a significant step in Lofland's career even if he wasn't starring. On his way to more prominent roles, the actor returned to dystopian sci-fi. In 2017 he teamed up with Schwarzenegger for "Go North," which remains one of the most overlooked entires in both actors' filmographies.