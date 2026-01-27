Landman Star Jacob Lofland Made His Debut In A Beloved Matthew McConaughey Movie

The McConaissance might well have ruined the 2014 Best Actor Oscar race, but it did give us some of the best performances of Matthew McConaughey's career. 2012's "Mud" is one such example. A bleak but heartfelt coming-of-age drama that starred McConaughey as a fugitive who becomes a mentor to two teens in search of guidance — one of whom was played by none other than "Landman" actor Jacob Lofland.

"Landman" isn't exactly a naturalistic show. The Paramount+ series is full of the kind of melodrama that made Taylor Sheridan's other hit series, "Yellowstone" and its various spin-offs, so successful. What makes this latest offering from the Sheridan-verse so compelling, however, is that even while the events often border on absurdity, the characters feel real. No more is that true than with Lofland's Cooper Norris, the enterprising son of Billy Bob Thornton's oil fixer Tommy Norris.

In season 1, Cooper began as the worm on an oil crew before setting out to secure leases on land and start his own oil empire. Lofland — who has spoken about how he'll change his approach to Cooper Norris in season 3 of "Landman" — delivered a nuanced, understated performance that made Cooper easily one of the most realistic, three-dimensional characters in the whole show. Perpetually nauseated by his sister's trivial pursuits and his mother's histrionics, Cooper harbors a deep ambition that is realized across the first two seasons of "Landman." Lofland does a masterful job of rendering it all, which no doubt prompted many a viewer to wonder where this revelation of a young star came from. Well, it turns out the 29-year-old has been doing this longer than you might expect, and actually rode the McConaissance to his first taste of fame back in 2012.