How Landman Actor Jacob Lofland Will Change His Approach To Cooper Norris Ahead Of Season 3

This post contains spoilers for "Landman."

"Landman" season 2 wrapped up as everyone expected it to: with a heck of a lot of drama. Of course, Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris came out on top once again, starting his own oil company and appointing his son, Cooper (Jacob Lofland), as President. That means we'll be seeing a whole new Cooper in season 3, and according to Lofland, that requires him to do more research on the oil industry ahead of shooting.

If there's one thing Taylor Sheridan loves more than the Western lifestyle, it's dynasties. The Dutton family tree on "Yellowstone" provided the basis for a series of shows that's set to continue with multiple new melodramas, including the upcoming spin-off "The Madison." Somehow, even with the ever-expanding "Yellowstone"-verse to attend to, Sheridan is also finding time to pen a whole slate of other series, all of which have been successful. The biggest of these might just be "Landman," which became the number one Paramount+ original of all time in 2025.

Naturally, then, anticipation for season 3 is about as high as it can get, and with shooting set to start around May of 2026, we should be on track for a November release to match the previous two seasons' debuts. When the new episodes do arrive, however, we'll be seeing a different Cooper. In a recent interview, Lofland revealed that he feels as though the character is moving closer to his own personality as the show goes on and Cooper establishes himself in the oil industry.