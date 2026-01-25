How Landman Actor Jacob Lofland Will Change His Approach To Cooper Norris Ahead Of Season 3
This post contains spoilers for "Landman."
"Landman" season 2 wrapped up as everyone expected it to: with a heck of a lot of drama. Of course, Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris came out on top once again, starting his own oil company and appointing his son, Cooper (Jacob Lofland), as President. That means we'll be seeing a whole new Cooper in season 3, and according to Lofland, that requires him to do more research on the oil industry ahead of shooting.
If there's one thing Taylor Sheridan loves more than the Western lifestyle, it's dynasties. The Dutton family tree on "Yellowstone" provided the basis for a series of shows that's set to continue with multiple new melodramas, including the upcoming spin-off "The Madison." Somehow, even with the ever-expanding "Yellowstone"-verse to attend to, Sheridan is also finding time to pen a whole slate of other series, all of which have been successful. The biggest of these might just be "Landman," which became the number one Paramount+ original of all time in 2025.
Naturally, then, anticipation for season 3 is about as high as it can get, and with shooting set to start around May of 2026, we should be on track for a November release to match the previous two seasons' debuts. When the new episodes do arrive, however, we'll be seeing a different Cooper. In a recent interview, Lofland revealed that he feels as though the character is moving closer to his own personality as the show goes on and Cooper establishes himself in the oil industry.
Cooper Norris is a landman now, and Jacob Lofland is in research mode
"Landman" is an oil drama inspired by a podcast that hardcore fans of the show need to check out. As such, the actual mechanics and logistics of the oil industry are remarkably accurate despite the melodrama that characterizes the rest of the series. In season 1, those logistics are partly explored through college dropout Cooper Norris, who starts by working as a roughneck for M-Tex Oil. He then sets out to build his own oil company by making a dodgy deal with Andy Garcia's cartel boss, Danny "Gallino" Morrell. By the end of season 2, however, Tommy Norris forms a whole new oil company and appoints Cooper as its president, finally making him a real Landman.
As such, season 3 will showcase a much different Cooper — one which, according to Jacob Lofland, will actually be much more like the actor himself. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, revealed that he would be doing "a lot more research" going into season 3. "I'm really going to have to figure out the terminology and inner workings," said the 28-year-old actor, who's five years older than Cooper himself. "I would like that understanding going into it. I will probably dedicate a little more time to figuring that out. Being a little older than Cooper, I've hopefully gotten to the point where I don't make as many mistakes."
Ultimately, Lofland feels Cooper could slowly move closer to embodying the actor's own personality. "Hopefully, [the character] just encroaches closer to who I am today," he added, "and eventually we will just be the same person. We're real close to it now."
Jacob Lofland is excited for more family scenes
There's still a lot we don't know about "Landman" season 3, including the involvement of Demi Moore's Cami Miller. What we do know is that Billy Bob Thornton is definitely not leaving "Landman," and it also seems fairly certain that, with the Norris family all in business together, we'll be seeing more of Cooper Norris interacting with his mother, Angela Norris (Ali Larter), and sister, Ainsley Norris (Michelle Randolph). Thus far, much of the character's story has revolved around his work in the oil fields and his relationship with Ariana Medina (Paulina Chávez). Now, however, he's fully committed to the Norris clan.
Asked about working closer with Larter and Randolph specifically, Lofland said he was "one hundred percent" excited at the prospect, adding, "It's such a different dynamic from everything Cooper is used to on the show when you throw him in with Angela and Ainsley. It's night and day in the feel of the set and chemistry. I love it." The actor highlighted a moment from season 2 where all three actors shared a scene for the first time. "The dynamics are hilarious," he said, "with Ainsley giving Cooper all the crap she can, and Angela in the middle trying to moderate. It's such a sibling moment. I love working with those two."
All of that should make season 3 of "Landman" sufficiently different from the previous two seasons, ensuring the show stays fresh and maintains its impressive viewership moving forward. Season 3 is yet to start shooting but is set to get underway soon, ahead of a likely November release.