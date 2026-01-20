Landman's Co-Creator Clarifies Demi Moore's Season 3 Future

This post contains spoilers for "Landman."

"Landman" is so successful that it will surely last for many more seasons to come. As for Demi Moore's Cami Miller? Well, her future is much less certain. Now, show co-creator Christian Wallace has provided his take on what might happen to Moore's character. Let's just say it isn't all that reassuring, with Miller essentially saying the decision comes down to his co-creator and writer of the show, Taylor Sheridan.

Cami is the wife of former M-Tex Oil owner Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) and took over the company in season 2 after Monty's death at the end of the first season. She had several clashes with Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris following his ascendance to company president, and by the end of the season, unceremoniously fired him from his post for not backing her risky business decisions. That resulted in a season 2 finale full of power brokering to shore up M-Tex's interests while Tommy embarked on his own new venture. By the end, Cami and her company's future was left decidedly uncertain, and according to Wallace, that remains the case for the time being.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wallace was asked whether there would be a role for Cami in season 3 and remained non-committal. "I think there are so many different opportunities and ways this can play out," he said. "At the end of the day, I'm putting my trust in Taylor and his decisions for all of these characters' storylines. That one is above my pay grade."