Landman's Co-Creator Clarifies Demi Moore's Season 3 Future
This post contains spoilers for "Landman."
"Landman" is so successful that it will surely last for many more seasons to come. As for Demi Moore's Cami Miller? Well, her future is much less certain. Now, show co-creator Christian Wallace has provided his take on what might happen to Moore's character. Let's just say it isn't all that reassuring, with Miller essentially saying the decision comes down to his co-creator and writer of the show, Taylor Sheridan.
Cami is the wife of former M-Tex Oil owner Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) and took over the company in season 2 after Monty's death at the end of the first season. She had several clashes with Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris following his ascendance to company president, and by the end of the season, unceremoniously fired him from his post for not backing her risky business decisions. That resulted in a season 2 finale full of power brokering to shore up M-Tex's interests while Tommy embarked on his own new venture. By the end, Cami and her company's future was left decidedly uncertain, and according to Wallace, that remains the case for the time being.
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wallace was asked whether there would be a role for Cami in season 3 and remained non-committal. "I think there are so many different opportunities and ways this can play out," he said. "At the end of the day, I'm putting my trust in Taylor and his decisions for all of these characters' storylines. That one is above my pay grade."
Demi Moore will surely return in Landman season 3, but for how long?
"Landman" season 2 saw Cami Miller do her best to guide M-Tex Oil in the wake of her husband's death. By the end of the season, however, she was clearly out of her depth, and the show made a significant effort to drive home the idea that Cami was adrift and unsure of how to run the company, with several characters literally saying that she had no idea what she was doing.
That might well be setting up some sort of calamity or even Cami's demise in season 3. The M-Tex owner has, after all, unwittingly made a deal with a cartel boss in the form of Andy Garcia's Danny "Gallino" Morrell, who is also bankrolling Tommy Norris' new oil venture. Her plan to promote Colm Feore's Nathan to president of the company also backfired after the attorney turned her down and remained loyal to Tommy.
All of which seems like a powder keg, which (knowing this show) will surely explode in dramatic fashion in the very near future. Just what that means for Demi Moore (who previously worked with Billy Bob Thornton on a forgotten '90s movie) and her future on "Landman" remains uncertain for now, and Christian Wallace's comments don't exactly tell us much about what Taylor Sheridan might be thinking.
For now, then, we'll have to wait for further news about the upcoming third season of "Landman," which is due to shoot around May of 2026 and will likely arrive around November of the same year, if the previous release schedule is anything to go by. For now, at least we know that Billy Bob Thornton is very much not leaving "Landman."