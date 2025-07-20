Before Landman, Demi Moore And Billy Bob Thornton Worked On A Forgotten '90s Movie

Erotic thrillers used to be big business. Explorers of late-night cable TV in the late '80s and throughout the '90s likely recall the cavalcade of nudity-infused neo-noirs that filled entire blocks of programming. Many of them starred Shannon Tweed. Because sex and sexuality hadn't yet been moved to the internet, erotic thrillers were vital for a generation exploring adult themes and sexual ideas, even if they were always presented as prurient. Erotic thrillers also proved to be big hits in Hollywood. Adrian Lyne made "9½ Weeks" in 1986 and "Fatal Attraction" in 1987, each of them enormous financial successes. Paul Verhoeven kicked the doors open wide with "Basic Instinct" in 1992, a film that made $353 million on a $49 million budget. Sex became a commercial powerhouse.

In 1993, Paramount continued the trend with "Indecent Proposal," also a Lyne film, which dealt with the intersection of money and infidelity. In the film, Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson play Diana and David Murphy, a married pair of high school sweethearts who have fallen on tough times. In order to buy their dream house in Santa Monica, California, they take their scant savings to Las Vegas, hoping to win big gambling. Instead, they are met with, well, an indecent proposal. A wealthy gambler named John Gage (Robert Redfort) takes a shine to Diane, feeling she is both beautiful and lucky. He offers Diane and David one million dollars if John be allowed to spend the night with Diane. Sex is part of the deal. Diane decides to go through with it, but David isn't wholly comfortable.

While in Vegas, watching John at the baccarat table, Diane and David can be seen standing next to a shaggy, hippie-looking dude in a weird, paper-clip shirt. In the credits, this character is credited only as "Day Tripper," and he only has a cameo. Cinema fans will instantly recognize Day Tripper as Billy Bob Thornton.

In an interview with People Magazine, though, Thornton indicated that their scene didn't leave much of an impact on Moore.