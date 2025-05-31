Billy Bob Thornton's Landman Season 2 Hopes Are Exactly What The Series Needs
"Landman" season 2 is currently experiencing a concerning journey to completion, but Billy Bob Thornton is confident that it will all work out in the end. What's more, the actor — who plays oil executive Tommy Norris in Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's Texas-set neo-Western — hopes to see some storylines receive more focus in the upcoming sophomore outing, which he discussed during a conversation with the Los Angeles Times:
"I would certainly hope that the family dynamic continues and deepens. I would also hope that we explore the weird position that Tommy is in with Andy [Garcia's] character. Is he going home at night feeling guilty and wondering, 'Am I in cahoots with criminals? I guess I am.' How is this going to work out? Tommy isn't dealing with henchmen anymore. He knew how to deal with them. But now he's got a smart guy on the opposite side of the law who is his equal. We're in a chess match, and I hope that's explored."
"Landman" season 1 sees Tommy trying to bring his family back together after starting out separated from his wife, Angela (Ali Larter), and feeling estranged from his children, Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) and Cooper (Jacob Lofland). His job also brings him into contact with the cartel, led by Garcia's character, Galino, who is the type of fella Tommy doesn't want to mess with. As such, the series creators will likely take Thornton's suggestions on board, but how will these stories pan out in "Landman" season 2?
What to expect in Landman season 2
"Landman" season 2 looks set to delve deeper into the Norris family's history and future, which should please Billy Bob Thornton. Series co-creator Christian Wallace has already teased providing more answers about why Angela and Cooper don't get along, as the first season reveals that they have a tense relationship. However, the show has yet to explain why the siblings are at odds with each other, and season 2 is the perfect opportunity to cover that ground and make their dynamic evolve.
Of course, the tension between Cooper and Angela is nothing compared to Tommy and Galino's shaky business partnership, which should also factor into "Landman" season 2. The first season ends with Tommy narrowly avoiding death at the hands of the cartel, but he expects the worst is yet to come — a sentiment that is reflected in the show's symbolic use of coyotes. Thornton also convinced Taylor Sheridan to change parts of these scenes in "Landman" season 1, suggesting that he has some creative input. If that's the case, Sheridan and Wallace might listen to the aforementioned ideas he proposed.
Elsewhere, Jon Hamm believes that Demi Moore's Cami Moore will have more responsibilities in "Landman" season 2, especially now that his character, Monty, who was her husband, is dead following the events of the first chapter. After inheriting her spouse's business empire, Cami is officially one of the most important people in the Texas oil industry, and it will be interesting to see how she steps up to the task.
"Landman" season 1 is now available to stream on Paramount+.