Billy Bob Thornton's Landman Season 2 Hopes Are Exactly What The Series Needs

"Landman" season 2 looks set to delve deeper into the Norris family's history and future, which should please Billy Bob Thornton. Series co-creator Christian Wallace has already teased providing more answers about why Angela and Cooper don't get along, as the first season reveals that they have a tense relationship. However, the show has yet to explain why the siblings are at odds with each other, and season 2 is the perfect opportunity to cover that ground and make their dynamic evolve.

Of course, the tension between Cooper and Angela is nothing compared to Tommy and Galino's shaky business partnership, which should also factor into "Landman" season 2. The first season ends with Tommy narrowly avoiding death at the hands of the cartel, but he expects the worst is yet to come — a sentiment that is reflected in the show's symbolic use of coyotes. Thornton also convinced Taylor Sheridan to change parts of these scenes in "Landman" season 1, suggesting that he has some creative input. If that's the case, Sheridan and Wallace might listen to the aforementioned ideas he proposed.

Elsewhere, Jon Hamm believes that Demi Moore's Cami Moore will have more responsibilities in "Landman" season 2, especially now that his character, Monty, who was her husband, is dead following the events of the first chapter. After inheriting her spouse's business empire, Cami is officially one of the most important people in the Texas oil industry, and it will be interesting to see how she steps up to the task.

"Landman" season 1 is now available to stream on Paramount+.