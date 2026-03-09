Jacob Lofland's Second Ever Role Was In A Heartbreaking Drama That Needs More Love

Back in 2012, Jacob Lofland made his screen debut in the Matthew McConaughey-led drama "Mud." Two years later, he followed it up with "Little Accidents," another Southern-set film, this time about a small town rocked by a mining accident. Lofland typically brings a gentle energy to the characters he portrays, and that includes Cooper Norris, a fella who's endlessly understanding and supportive of his bereaved new love, Ariana Medina (Paulina Chavez), across the first two seasons of "Landman." That being the case, watching him play a killer in "Little Accidents," albeit an unwitting one, makes for a striking change of pace.

The thing about "Landman" is that it's able to switch from the sublime to the ridiculous and somehow still feel cohesive. One minute, Ali Larter's Angela Norris is hurling dinner plates at Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris; the next, Tommy is having a truly affecting conversation with his son about his failures as a father. It's bewildering in the best way possible, and that's surely part of what's made the series as big a hit as it's become.

If the show's more naturalistic inclinations are summed up by any one character, though, it's Lofland's Cooper. In "Mud," the young actor was effortlessly believable as a wayward Arkansas boy (partly because he was a native of the Natural State and partly because he's just talented). In "Landman," he brings that same realism to the role of the Norris scion, proving that he's at his best in grounded dramas (though Lofland was also great in the beloved "Maze Runner" film trilogy). That's partly why it's a real shame that "Little Accidents" is as overlooked as it is.