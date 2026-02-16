Before Landman, Jacob Lofland Had A Small Part In A Beloved Sci-Fi Trilogy

Before he became known as the quietly ambitious son of Tommy Norris on "Landman," Jacob Lofland played Aris in the "Maze Runner" film trilogy. Not only that, it was his most high-profile role prior to portraying Cooper Norris on the hugely popular oil drama.

You've got to wonder if Lofland got the scripts for "Landman" season 2, saw his character referred to as a "skinny stray-dog-looking white boy," and paused. Co-creator and writer Taylor Sheridan might have been writing about Cooper Norris, but ... was he? Like a forsaken pup, Lofland has a kind of stoic aura, like he's seen more than he should have long before he should have seen it. That is to say, he appears wise beyond his years, and it's this quality that's made him a standout in pretty much every project in which he's appeared.

Lofland made his screen debut in the celebrated Matthew McConaughey-led drama "Mud," which opened in theaters in 2013. At the time, Lofland was just a kid from the rural community of Briggsville, Arkansas, and hadn't ever considered a career in show business. But that was his secret weapon. The youngster brought a naturalism to his performance in the film that impressed "Mud" director Jeff Nichols. "Jacob has the very rare gift of being natural in front of a camera," as the filmmaker told the Arkansas Times around the time of the movie's theatrical release. "[...] You don't see a change in him between action and cut. It's a natural gift."

That same ability is what makes Cooper Norris one of the most compelling characters on "Landman." Of course, before Lofland landed what is easily his biggest role to date, he had to work his way up. That's where his small but significant role in the "Maze Runner" films comes in.