This Overlooked Pierce Brosnan Western Series Should Have Never Been Canceled

In the Taylor Sheridan-created Western series "The Last Cowboy" (which you've probably never heard of), contestants compete for a place in the "Run for a Million" competition. Created by Sheridan and his business partner Amanda Brumley, the official site of the event states that it and the TV show are designed to "celebrate the growth of the Western lifestyle." That growth is arguably almost entirely the result of Sheridan's own efforts. The man has created a sprawling TV empire at the head of which sits "Yellowstone," the popular neo Western series which ended with its fifth and controversial final season in 2024. But while it may have ended, "Yellowstone" leaves an entirely new TV landscape in its wake, one in which that "Western lifestyle" has much more appeal than it did in a pre-"Yellowstone" world.

That is to say that Sheridan has almost single-handedly ushered in a new age of Western entertainment. To be sure, the genre itself will likely never achieve the same kind of appeal and cultural sway that it wielded back in the early 20th century. Since the 1970s, when the Western has really fell out of favor, and has struggled to regain any sort of popularity. That's not to say there haven't been some excellent and in some cases truly seminal Westerns released since then, Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven" being one example. Even in the last decade, we've seen some great Westerns, but overall oaters just can't compete with the age of superheroes, video games, and streaming.

Sheridan ushering in a new age of Western appreciation, then, isn't insignificant. While it doesn't mean the genre is suddenly thriving again, clearly there is a growing appetite for this kind of entertainment, even if you just look at other streamers desperately trying to capitalize on the "Yellowstone" hype with Western series "American Primeval" and "Ransom Canyon," which recently dominated the Netflix chart. It's a shame, then, that Pierce Brosnan and his Western drama series "The Son" just missed out on this renewed interest in what otherwise seemed like a long dead genre.