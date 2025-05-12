5 Reasons Why Tom Hardy's MobLand Is The Perfect Yellowstone Replacement
Tumbleweed continues blowing through Montana after the final season of "Yellowstone" came to a close, with fans still awaiting to see what the future holds for the remains of the Dutton family. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will be settling down in their yet-to-be-named spin-off series, reprising their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively, but there's still no confirmation on when we can expect to see it. This also goes for the third prequel series, "1944," which will follow from "1923," after it ended in April this year.
So now what? With this chasm of Taylor Sheridan-scripted flagship show distinctly lacking from our weekly schedules, is there any other alternative to keep us busy before we get another Dutton family reunion? Well, you're in luck, as a perfect stand-in has arrived from across the pond, and you don't need to change streaming services to find it.
Debuting in March on Paramount+, "MobLand" boasts a criminally offensive collection of talent led by Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza, the muscle and one-man clean-up crew for the Harrigan family, who are headed up by Conrad and Maeve Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan and former Dutton from "1923," Helen Mirren, respectively). Now, we know that making comparisons to "Yellowstone" so early in the first season is a big claim, but not only does "MobLand" have enough to keep you occupied for the time being, but there's also enough to build a television empire of its own, too.
MobLand's Harrigan family are just like the Duttons
Just as the Duttons' ranch work took a back seat to more violence, criminal dominance, and trips to the train station in "Yellowstone," Paramount+'s "MobLand" does not attempt to sugarcoat the Harrigans' way of life. This crime family embodies their lifestyle, focusing on ensuring that the rest of London recognizes the extent of their power. To achieve this, the story crafted by Ronan Bennett (writer of the critically acclaimed British drama "Top Boy") features Guy Ritchie as executive producer and centers on a family dynamic that reflects that of the Duttons in "Yellowstone," both in the familial hierarchy and the talent that brings it to life.
Like Taylor Sheridan's Sopranos with Stetsons-like clan had an A-lister at the head of the family table with Kevin Costner as John Dutton, "MobLand" features Pierce Brosnan as cold-hearted and hot-tempered Conrad Harrigan, who is willing to do anything to keep his family on top. That's also as long as Helen Mirren isn't hissing in his ear as his fiery wife, Maeve, or former "House of the Dragon" star Paddy Considine, as middle son Kevin Harrigan, fights to keep the peace between families, much like Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) did in his early years. Also, as is compulsory with every shady family, like John Dutton had a ranch hand willing to get his hands dirty with off-the-books family business, so too do the Harrigans have a man to clean things up, and it might be hard to decide which one is more terrifying.
Tom Hardy is this family's Rip Wheeler
One of the highlights through the entire run of "Yellowstone" was Cole Hauser as the family fixer, Rip Wheeler. A son to John Dutton in all but name, Hauser's problem solver was the antihero that swiftly grew to become the show's MVP, making the idea of a "Yellowstone" spin-off that he'd head with Kelly Reilly totally acceptable. In the case of Harry Da Souza, Harrigan's fixer is the transatlantic carbon copy of Rip, who doesn't need to throw his weight around quite as much, simply because of the star power that's carrying the character.
Tom Hardy has brought plenty of ferocious characters to life in the form of Charles Bronson, Bane, Alfie Solomon in "Peaky Blinders," and most recently, Walker in the hyperviolent "Havoc." Harry, meanwhile, is far more reserved, which is precisely why he's more frightening. A burly powder keg that has contingency plans for everything, watching his intense reservation of handling scenarios and people he can blackmail so easily, establishes Harry as an integral part in the family business, even if he's not bound by blood.
Like Wheeler, he's the son that the head of the family never had, and carries a troubled past that's molded him into the reliable and blunt instrument he is today. Harry is the swift and silent hammer that keeps the Harrigans where they are in London's criminal underworld, and just like Rip, he's brandishing a cool wardrobe while doing so.
MobLand's signature wardrobe could become as iconic as Yellowstone's
Just like "Yellowstone" brought hats, horses, and cowboy boots back on the radar, "MobLand" has a select dress code for its characters that might make you wonder if you could pull them off as well. Lining up with the same kind of attire that Ritchie's gangster-focused films and TV shows have been brandishing for years, the lawless London look is very much present in "MobLand" and is equally as important as what "Yellowstone" is rife with. Dodge Chargers, Stetsons, and dusters are replaced with Land Rovers, flat caps, and Barbour jackets, making every single character undeniably cool in a world that boasts an aesthetic settled somewhere between "Succession" and "The Gentlemen."
This clothing collection for lethal characters needs to be hung up somewhere, though, and like the Dutton ranch was a character of its own, "MobLand" has country homes building upon this violent world the family call home in. The show spends a lot of time in these stately rooms where plots are hatched, traitors are killed, and a venomous Mirren stirs the pot while her on-screen husband tries to steady the ship. In another universe, Beth Dutton and Maeve Harrigan would get along over a glass or two while everyone else is off the property performing heinous acts on enemies who think they can take the family on. The difference is that perhaps "MobLand" might be verging on slightly more violent methods to get the job done. Sure, "Yellowstone" might have the train station, but "MobLand" has shipping containers by the River Thames and suitcases storing more than just luggage.
MobLand can be as violent as Yellowstone at times
If you're missing the brutal, unforgiving nature of "Yellowstone" lately, then the Harrigans' version of justice should certainly satisfy. After the series begins with the death of an opposing family member, blood starts to flow, and bodies are discovered in some of the worst conditions imaginable, compelling Harry to do what he does best: clean things up. Eyewitnesses are tortured, loved ones are assassinated, and Harry's most lethal weapon is a chilling, hard stare that he brandishes almost every episode to ensure some of it gets done. It's in these moments of brutality, however, that Hardy offers us something a bit different from what we've seen him do recently, delivering a more silent menace than the imposing, chest-thumping one that's so quick to strike.
It's in the violence, or the organization of it, that Hardy displays characteristics similar to Hauser's heavy-handed family helper, while also building anticipation for when he will lose his cool. So far, the show has presented a reserved yet equally ruthless individual who hasn't reached the end of his fuse just yet, but remains entrenched in the blood and butchery that sets the tone for the series moving forward. The timing of that moment is unknown, but as revealed in brief flashbacks connecting his younger years with Kevin, as well as stories of Conrad's rise to power, there's potential for "MobLand" to transcend its current boundaries and adopt the "Yellowstone" approach of creating a brand new television franchise in the process.
MobLand has the massive world-building potential of Yellowstone
While it might only be in its infancy, a history is already embedded in the foundation of "MobLand," where it was originally set to be something else entirely. Mapped out as a UK-based spin-off from the world-famous fixer "Ray Donovan" (the Harrigans originally had that surname), Bennett's new story is taking off in its own direction, but that doesn't mean it can't branch out into other avenues. Just like "Yellowstone," this new series already has story details that can be explored, potentially taking us back into the history of the Harrigans' rise to power or the man so closely bound to them.
Just like we saw how the Duttons came to be, Pierce Brosnan's fiery head of the family has already spoken about how he put the Harrigan name on the map and what it took to get there. Perhaps if "MobLand" is successful enough, we could see when Conrad first began his criminal endeavors and built a family in the process. As for Harry, without going into spoilers, harrowing glimpses of how he and Considine's Kevin crossed paths could tee up a prequel series focusing more on Da Souza in his early years, just like Rip's past was analysed and became just an integral part of the "Yellowstone" story. These opportunities can only be taken advantage of if "MobLand" is the success it has every chance to be. For now, while we wait to head back to the desolate and deadly world of the Duttons, staying at home with the Harrigans and their top fixer is a fine alternative to keep us occupied.