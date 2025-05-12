5 Reasons Why Tom Hardy's MobLand Is The Perfect Yellowstone Replacement

Tumbleweed continues blowing through Montana after the final season of "Yellowstone" came to a close, with fans still awaiting to see what the future holds for the remains of the Dutton family. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will be settling down in their yet-to-be-named spin-off series, reprising their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively, but there's still no confirmation on when we can expect to see it. This also goes for the third prequel series, "1944," which will follow from "1923," after it ended in April this year.

So now what? With this chasm of Taylor Sheridan-scripted flagship show distinctly lacking from our weekly schedules, is there any other alternative to keep us busy before we get another Dutton family reunion? Well, you're in luck, as a perfect stand-in has arrived from across the pond, and you don't need to change streaming services to find it.

Debuting in March on Paramount+, "MobLand" boasts a criminally offensive collection of talent led by Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza, the muscle and one-man clean-up crew for the Harrigan family, who are headed up by Conrad and Maeve Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan and former Dutton from "1923," Helen Mirren, respectively). Now, we know that making comparisons to "Yellowstone" so early in the first season is a big claim, but not only does "MobLand" have enough to keep you occupied for the time being, but there's also enough to build a television empire of its own, too.

