Landman Star Jacob Lofland Played A Small But Important Role In Joker 2

"Landman" stars Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, the highly educated son of oilman Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) and his ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter). At the start of the series, Cooper drops out of Texas Tech to take a job on his father's oil farms. It doesn't go well. In the show's first episode, Cooper is present for a disastrous oil explosion. Resentments grow, and Cooper's story gets complicated quickly. He learns how to manage his new job eventually, but he also discovers that his dad's business is connected to criminals and mobsters. "Landman" is not a particularly realistic series, and it can be a tad confusing to follow at times — so much so that Lofland was once compelled to explain the timeline for season 2 in an interview.

"Landman" has been a boon for Lofland's career, though, what with it being the latest in a long string of hit Paramount+ shows developed by Taylor Sheridan (the creator of "Yellowstone" and its multiple spinoffs, as well as series like "Tulsa King" and "Mayor of Kingstown"). If you're not watching Sheridan's shows, your dad probably is. Prior to his entry into the Sheridan-verse, a teenaged Lofland made his screen debut in "Mud," a moody and textured 2012 drama directed by Jeff Nichols. The actor would later go on to appear in the YA sci-fi films "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials" and "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," along with the Western show "The Son" (which ran from 2017-2019) and 10 episodes of the hit series "Justified."

This brings us to "Joker: Folie à Deux." The 2024 "Joker" sequel features Lofland in a small but pivotal role as Ricky Meline, an Arkham Asylum inmate who gets involved with Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck ... only to suffer a grim fate that leaves Arthur deeply unsettled.