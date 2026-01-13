Landman Season 2's Timeline Clarified By Cooper Norris Actor Jacob Lofland
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Taylor Sheridan has become the Paramount+ whisperer, it seems. Not only does the streaming service play host to the creator's entire "Yellowstone" extended universe, but Sheridan has also created other hit shows for the streamer now, too. The most recent one? "Landman," an oil drama that Sheridan convinced Billy Bob Thornton to star in. What's interesting, two seasons in, is that the show is actually condensed into a pretty short period of time.
The series takes place in the heart of Texas, a place where roughnecks and billionaires try to get rich quickly in the oil industry. Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, a struggling executive who is trying to take his company to the top during the fuel boom. Tommy's son, Cooper Norris, is played by Jacob Lofland, and the actor has now provided some context concerning the timeline for "Landman" season 2 (which in part explores theft in the oil industry).
In an interview that Lofland gave to The Hollywood Reporter, it's explained that "Landman" season 1 only takes place over the span of 10 days. Building on that, Lofland explained that season 2 more or less covers about the same amount of ground. As he put it:
"We've talked about it. We never really added it up through the season [as we were filming]. But after [we finished] and have talked about it, it's probably 10 to 15 days. There's probably a six-week gap in between seasons, so we've known the characters for two or three months."
Landman's seasons don't cover huge amounts of time
What's interesting is that shows like "Landman" take a while to produce, but they don't necessarily operate on that same timeline in-universe. In fact, the series has been around for a couple of years, yet it's only been a few months for the Norris family and everyone else. For now, though, it remains to be seen how this will factor into its upcoming third season.
Billy Bob Thornton has said he's game to stay on "Landman" for as long as Taylor Sheridan wants it to go. It would appear, then, that he has no designs on leaving. Paramount also seems happy to keep the train going, as Sheridan's output has essentially propped up Paramount+ at this point. Jacob Lofland, meanwhile, is very excited to see where things go when the show returns. To quote Lofland from that same THR interview:
"I'll tell you personally, I cannot wait to go back and start season 3. I cannot wait. I'm looking so forward to it because of where we left off. Like, the first episode's going to be awesome. I haven't read anything, I don't have any idea what's coming. But I know it's going to be awesome just from the set up that we have coming out of season 2."
As for Sheridan, he's currently busy with the various "Yellowstone" spin-offs and his many other shows. At the same time, he's already set to leave Paramount for NBCUniversal in a couple of years. To what degree that impacts the many series he's making with Paramount remains to be seen. Until then? It's full-steam ahead, apparently.
You can also grab "Landman" season 1 on Blu-ray or DVD from Amazon.