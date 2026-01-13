Landman Season 2's Timeline Clarified By Cooper Norris Actor Jacob Lofland

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taylor Sheridan has become the Paramount+ whisperer, it seems. Not only does the streaming service play host to the creator's entire "Yellowstone" extended universe, but Sheridan has also created other hit shows for the streamer now, too. The most recent one? "Landman," an oil drama that Sheridan convinced Billy Bob Thornton to star in. What's interesting, two seasons in, is that the show is actually condensed into a pretty short period of time.

The series takes place in the heart of Texas, a place where roughnecks and billionaires try to get rich quickly in the oil industry. Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, a struggling executive who is trying to take his company to the top during the fuel boom. Tommy's son, Cooper Norris, is played by Jacob Lofland, and the actor has now provided some context concerning the timeline for "Landman" season 2 (which in part explores theft in the oil industry).

In an interview that Lofland gave to The Hollywood Reporter, it's explained that "Landman" season 1 only takes place over the span of 10 days. Building on that, Lofland explained that season 2 more or less covers about the same amount of ground. As he put it: