Taylor Sheridan's Landman Will Explore A Real-World Oil Problem In Season 2

Prepare yourselves, "Landman" fans; season 2 is closer than you think. The latest series from the mind of "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, "Landman" became an instant hit for the streamer upon its premiere in 2024. Indeed, viewers are now fully engaged in this oil drama, which stars Billy Bob Thornton ("Armageddon") as a Texas oil man named Tommy Norris. And though the show is a work of fiction, it very much takes inspiration from the real world. To that end, a real-life issue plaguing the oil industry is going to have an impact on the show's second season.

"Landman" was inspired by the podcast "Boomtown," offering up a story all about the roughnecks and billionaires who are reshaping our climate, economy, and geopolitics. But again, the series itself is ultimately a work of narrative fiction. Be that as it may, co-creator Christian Wallace has explained to Entertainment Weekly that the issue of oil theft is going to be brought to the forefront in "Landman" season 2. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Just this past year, there's been a lot of oil theft — people stealing oil from tanks and then selling it on the black market — and some of that has been directly connected to the cartels out of Mexico. It's an ongoing issue we have. We've dramatized aspects of it and really played it up for the narrative drama of it all, but so many of the things in the show are based on these kernels of reality, and that is one of them that's continuing to play out right now."

To Wallace's point, Texas lawmakers created a task force to specifically target oil field threats, per The Texas Tribune. As he also pointed out, he and Sheridan aren't necessarily going for hyper-realism here. They're taking something that is actually happening and playing it up for the sake of drama. "Landman" is certainly not a documentary, after all.