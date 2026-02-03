Before Landman, Jacob Lofland Starred In An Intense Civil War Movie That Deserves A Second Look

"Landman" has become the latest hit series from Taylor Sheridan. While "Landman" might not be the most accurate show on TV, there are many things that make it so watchable, and one of the more subtly compelling examples is Jacob Lofland's performance as Cooper Norris. Long before he was bolstering Sheridan's drama with his talents, Lofland appeared in the intense Civil War drama "Free State of Jones," in which he was similarly compelling, even if he only had a few brief scenes.

"Landman" fans will surely have been impressed by Lofland. The young actor is a revelation as the ambitious son of Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris, bringing a naturalism to the role that should feel out of place in Taylor Sheridan's melodrama but which only adds to the show's appeal. While Lofland's star has only started to rise with the oil drama, he's far from a rookie. Although it may seem as if he came out of nowhere, he's actually been acting since he was 15 years old.

Lofland was cast in Jeff Nichols' 2012 drama "Mud," in which he appeared alongside star Matthew McConaughey. It was an auspicious start for the youngster, who had previously never considered acting but was cast after his mother spotted a casting notice in their local Arkansas paper and asked Lofland to fill out an application. "Mud" was met with widespread critical praise, and while almost all of it was directed towards McConaughey's performance and Nichols' direction, Lofland was a quiet standout. Like with "Landman," the charmingly diffident youngster didn't have a hint of artifice in his performance, and it launched a career that, long before he appeared alongside Thornton, would see him re-team with McConaughey for the somewhat overlooked Civil War drama, "Free State of Jones."