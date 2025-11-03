Fans Of HBO's White Lotus Kept Telling This Star They Hated Him (As A Compliment)

Patrick Schwarzenegger was excellent as Saxon, the eldest boy of the wealthy Ratliff family, in season 3 of "The White Lotus." He was so good, in fact, that in real life, he received the highest praise from strangers an actor can get: They kept telling him they hated him.

"The first weeks, people came up to me and told me how much they hated me," Schwarzenegger explained in a June 2025 interview, alongside his father Arnold Schwarzenegger. "The biggest learning experience is how much people associate you with your character.'"

Arnold admitted that he too would hear people hate on his son's character during those first few weeks of the season:

"Now everyone is coming up to me in the gym and saying, 'Your son is fantastic.' Someone else comes up to me and says, 'I hated your son in the series.' ... Hated him? What kind of a compliment is that? They said, 'He was fantastic, but the character he played was so believable.'"

Saxon was indeed believable as the douchey finance bro who kept pushing his younger brother Lochlan (Sam Nivola) to embrace his toxic way of life. In the first few episodes, he felt like the villain of the family, someone who would escalate the season into darker territory. There were even theories that he was the one responsible for the shooting we saw in the season's cold open. He was somewhat similar to Albie in season 2; that was a character everyone expected to go in a dark direction, but showrunner Mike White refused to give him such straightforward material.