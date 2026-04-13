One Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Death Is Right Out Of The Last Jedi

Spoilers for "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" episodes 3-4 to follow.

Maul (Sam Witwer) is famous for his double-bladed red lightsaber, a weapon that comes from the time when he was Darth Maul, heir to the Sith. Maul's lightsaber was all over the marketing campaign for "The Phantom Menace." Before Maul's resurrection in the cartoon series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," his weapon was one of the few unique character traits he had!

When we last saw Maul (chronologically) in the last arc of "The Clone Wars," he used a double-bladed saber in a duel with Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein). But that arc also showed Maul does not need his sword to cause damage. With only the Force by his side, he slaughtered a squad of clone troopers and wrecked a Star Destroyer's engine room.

In the latest episode of "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord," Maul makes a kill using a lightsaber and the Force in tandem. Set-up: the underbosses in Maul's Shadow Collective apparently rose up against him after the end of the Clone Wars, so now he's out for revenge. One of his targets is Marg Krim (Stephen Stanton), leader of the drug-running Pyke Syndicate.

Maul sends in his minion Looti Vario (Chris Diamantopoulos, who might sound familiar) with peace offerings for the Pykes, including a seemingly defeated Maul and his lightsaber. (In fact, this "Maul" is another disguised minion.) When Krim, holding the lightsaber, discovers the deception, the real Maul bursts in. Using the Force, he switches on the lightsaber and makes Krim slash himself across the chest.

As Krim falls to the floor almost bisected, this writer couldn't help but think of Supreme Leader Snoke's (Andy Serkis) death by Force-activated lightsaber in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."