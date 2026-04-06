Why Looti Vario From Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Sounds So Familiar

Though Vario is a new character created for "Maul — Shadow Lord," it's implied that he was part of Maul's alliance in the Shadow Collective and betrayed Maul in his hour of need. Since the show is documenting Maul's return to power after his capture on Mandalore (which was depicted in the final arc of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars"), he seems intent to get revenge on those who had abandoned him. The only reason Looti Vario has another chance is because he has information that Maul needs in order to get vengeance against an even larger ally from the Shadow Collective: Marg Krim from the Pyke Syndicate. (This would also be a good time to refresh yourself on Maul's entire timeline.)

Chris Diamantopoulos brings an entertaining comedy to the character (who is inherently entertaining, being such a small individual in a robot body), but the actor can also bring the fear and gravitas required when dealing with someone as frightening as Maul.

Looti Vario has made it this far, and it'll be exciting to see where he goes and how long he survives in the series.

The first two episodes of "Maul — Shadow Lord" are out now on Disney+. Episodes come out two at a time weekly until the May 4th finale episodes.