Star Wars: Maul Brings Back The Shadow Collective – Here's Everything You Need To Know

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" episodes 1 and 2, "The Dark Revenge" and "Sinister Schemes."

The surprisingly dark "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" picks up in the months after the Empire has taken over the galaxy. Maul has recently been freed from his captivity at the hands of Ahsoka Tano, and his Shadow Collective has been broken. Now, he seeks revenge for those who didn't come to his aid in his darkest hour.

Through these episodes, this Shadow Collective is spoken of in hushed whispers as though everyone who should know who is involved and what the group does, but many characters don't. With the expansive nature of "Star Wars" being what it is, many audience members may not know what it is, either, just like that viewer settling into the theater in 1977 and hearing about the Clone Wars for the first time.

Below, we've collected all of the essential information about what the Shadow Collective is, its purpose, and how it might affect the rest of the show.