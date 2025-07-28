Why Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Killed Supreme Leader Snoke

The only thing about "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" that everyone can agree on is how people don't agree about it — but that's what happens when you take bold swings in a story. One of the boldest that writer-director Rian Johnson took was killing off Snoke (Andy Serkis), Supreme Leader of the First Order and master to dark warrior Kylo Ren, né Ben Solo (Adam Driver).

J.J. Abrams' "The Force Awakens" introduced Snoke as a sinister, shadowy figure, but it also largely glossed over how the galaxy had essentially returned to the status quo of the original trilogy. Snoke was clearly the film's analogue to Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), but how had this never-before seen villain climbed to such a powerful role? The vagueness made many fans assume that more information about the rise of Snoke would be revealed in the next two films.

Instead, in "The Last Jedi," Kylo Ren is spurred by his master's abuse and his new connection with Rey (Daisy Ridley). He murders Snoke, who had taken Rey's lightsaber, by switching the sword on with the Force and bisecting Snoke. A glorious fight erupts between Rey & Kylo and Snoke's royal guards (read our oral history of that battle here).

Many were disappointed by Snoke's death — including Andy Serkis, who was "gutted" by the decision as badly as Snoke himself was! Most had expected Snoke would be the trilogy's main villain and, in the two years between "Force Awakens" and "Last Jedi," went Reddit-mad theorizing about the "mystery" of who he really was. A common one was that Snoke was really an undead Darth Plagueis, late master of Palpatine. (Lucasfilm had debunked that one even before "The Last Jedi" was out.) Serkis himself was also teasing there was more to Snoke and his scarred appearance as late as November 2017.

But while "Star Wars" fans were intrigued by the blank slate of Snoke, Rian Johnson recognized there was a far more compelling villain. As he recently explained to Rolling Stone: