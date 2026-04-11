5 Forgotten Star Trek: The Next Generation Episodes That Still Hold Up Today

For stalwart Trekkies, it's easy to compile lists of the best episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and many of us agree about which ones they are. Every Trekkie's top-ten list may fluctuate a little, but there are always going to be some ringers that are constants. "The Best of Both Worlds," for instance, the two-part episode in which Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) was assimilated by the Borg, is often considered the best. Many can also agree on episodes like "Tapestry" and "The Inner Light" as well. Even Stewart loves "The Inner Light."

But "Star Trek: The Next Generation" ran for seven seasons and 174 episodes. With such a massive volume, there are going to be many episodes that people dismiss or merely forget when rifling through their mental Rolodex. It's not that these episodes are bad (and "Next Generation" had plenty of bad episodes too), it's just that they're overshadowed by the "grand champions," as it were. The quality of "NextGen" is evident in the fact that even the common, middle-of-the-road "filler" episodes can still contain interesting concepts, Trek-like utopian idealism, and rich supporting characters.

So let's look at some of the parts of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" that too often get flipped past. Let's remark on the episodes that too many Trekkies might consider to be unremarkable. Because some of the following episodes can stand as prime examples as to why "Next Generation" was a TV series for the ages. If it were a bad show with a few good episodes, we wouldn't still be talking about it today. It's a good show, because even the forgotten episodes are worth remembering.