Star Trek: Lower Decks Finally Offers A Sequel To One Of The Next Generation's Darkest Hours

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

The newest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "Trusted Sources," is about a new Starfleet initiative proposed by Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis). Tired of constantly performing Second Contact missions — the less glamorous expansion of First Contact missions — Freeman has suggested the U.S.S. Cerritos take part in what she calls the Planetary Follow-Up Initiative that would require ships to drop in on planets Starfleet hasn't looked into for a while. If successful, Project: Swing-By would become standard operating procedure across every California class starship. Yes, Second Contact and Swing-By missions are pretty much the same thing. That's the gag.

Audiences will also recognize that Operation Swing-By also gives the "Lower Decks" writers an organic excuse to write sequels to just about any Trek episode they want. If a viewer is in the habit of re-watching old episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," they might note that Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) left a lot of planets to fend for themselves after a crisis, hoping that they would be able to recover from the week's drama on their own. Only in rare instances did Picard ever return to see how recovery was coming along. With Project: Swing-By in effect, the Cerritos can now return to Picard's unfinished business as a matter of course.

A notably abandoned civilization was the one seen in "Symbiosis," the 22nd episode of the first season of "The Next Generation." In that episode, as Commander Ransom (Jerry O'Connell) points out, Picard discovered a two-planet drug addiction scheme that had been in place for generations. After exposing the scheme ... Picard just left. The Cerritos follows up on the story to see if Picard was indeed as irresponsible as he seemed.