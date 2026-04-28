Samuel L. Jackson And Pierce Brosnan's Western On Hulu Flew Under Everyone's Radar

Though the genre's glory days are far behind it, there have been some great Western movies in the last decade. Recently, we received an absolute gift in the form of overlooked Wyatt Russell Western "Broke," and Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western stylings have produced three great films in "Sicario," "Wind River," and "Hell or High Water." Then, there are the B-grade Oaters that don't necessarily reinvent the wheel but deliver solid horse opera thrills. Take 2024's "The Unholy Trinity," which despite featuring two well-known actors, including a former James Bond, came and went without making much of a critical or commercial impact. But now it's on Hulu.

The film is directed by Richard Gray, who previously helmed an obscure 2022 murder mystery Western that dominated Netflix in 2025. "Murder at Yellowstone City," which was renamed from "Murder at Emigrant Gulch" after somebody probably realized they might be able to capitalize on the popularity of Sheridan's TV behemoth "Yellowstone," was a decent little Western that proved successful with streaming audiences. Soon after its release, Gray started work on another Old West adventure, this time drafting in Pierce Brosnan and Samuel L. Jackson.

Unlike "Murder at Yellowstone City," however, "The Unholy Trinity" didn't really garner much attention, either on streaming or elsewhere. The film made $1 million at the global box office before being sent to Hulu, where it's now available to stream. It's worth tracking down if you're a fan of either of its two stars, or even if you're just in the mood for a decent potboiler of a Western with modern production values.