Samuel L. Jackson And Pierce Brosnan's Western On Hulu Flew Under Everyone's Radar
Though the genre's glory days are far behind it, there have been some great Western movies in the last decade. Recently, we received an absolute gift in the form of overlooked Wyatt Russell Western "Broke," and Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western stylings have produced three great films in "Sicario," "Wind River," and "Hell or High Water." Then, there are the B-grade Oaters that don't necessarily reinvent the wheel but deliver solid horse opera thrills. Take 2024's "The Unholy Trinity," which despite featuring two well-known actors, including a former James Bond, came and went without making much of a critical or commercial impact. But now it's on Hulu.
The film is directed by Richard Gray, who previously helmed an obscure 2022 murder mystery Western that dominated Netflix in 2025. "Murder at Yellowstone City," which was renamed from "Murder at Emigrant Gulch" after somebody probably realized they might be able to capitalize on the popularity of Sheridan's TV behemoth "Yellowstone," was a decent little Western that proved successful with streaming audiences. Soon after its release, Gray started work on another Old West adventure, this time drafting in Pierce Brosnan and Samuel L. Jackson.
Unlike "Murder at Yellowstone City," however, "The Unholy Trinity" didn't really garner much attention, either on streaming or elsewhere. The film made $1 million at the global box office before being sent to Hulu, where it's now available to stream. It's worth tracking down if you're a fan of either of its two stars, or even if you're just in the mood for a decent potboiler of a Western with modern production values.
The Unholy Trinity is a solid Western kept afloat by Sam Jackson and Pierce Brosnan
Look, "The Unholy Trinity" isn't going to be named the best Western of the 21st Century, but it's got a lot working in its favor. The film stars Brandon Lessard as Henry Broadway, who witnesses the execution of his father Isaac (Tim Daly) at a Montana prison. Before kicking the bucket, however, Isaac protests his innocence, claiming to have been framed by Sheriff Saul Butler of the town of Trinity. Henry then sets out to avenge his father. But when he arrives in the town that Isaac founded, he encounters Pierce Brosnan's Sheriff Gabriel Dove, who informs him that Butler has already been killed. Soon, Henry discovers that his father isn't the most beloved figure in these parts.
Samuel L. Jackson's wayfarer, who calls himself St. Christopher, emerges to claim that Isaac actually stole a cache of gold from him prior to founding Trinity, and that the loot is now buried somewhere in the town. Soon, more unsavory characters arrive, including Gianni Capaldi's Gideon, who's out for revenge on who he believes to be the previous sheriff's killer, Q'orianka Kilcher's Running Cub. David Arquette also plays dodgy priest named Father Jacob, though he doesn't stick around for long.
It all makes for a somewhat convoluted story that's saved mostly by Brosnan and Jackson, both of whom do solid work in the movie. There's also some decent action scenes and the Montana setting is undeniably gorgeous. Unfortunately, none of that was enough to bring much attention to "The Unholy Trinity."
The Unholy Trinity was completely overlooked but it's worth seeking out
Director Richard Gray also executive-produced the controversial Alec Baldwin Western "Rust," which was largely ignored when it finally arrived at the box office. "The Unholy Trinity" was also a box office bomb and it wasn't necessarily hard to see why considering the lingering effects of the global pandemic on moviegoing and the fact this film wasn't on anybody's radar.
What's more, critics were lukewarm on "The Unholy Trinity," which maintains a 42% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. That said, plenty of reviewers found a lot to like. Rogerebert.com's Glenn Kenny wrote, "The movie's not a barn-burner or future classic, but new Westerns are thin on the ground these days, and this ultimately is a better-than-decent one." Similarly, Phil Hoad of The Guardian noted that "following 'The Unholy Trinity”s various tracks is sometimes frustrating," but that the film remained "a red-blooded and essentially satisfying western."
Regardless of the otherwise lackluster critical response, "The Unholy Trinity" is worth a watch for its two stars. Brosnan has been doing fine work in recent years, most notably with perfect "Yellowstone" replacement "Mobland." He's not having quite as much fun in "The Unholy Trinity" but does bring an undeniable sense of gravitas to the role of Sheriff Gabriel Dove, and like with his unhinged crime boss in "Mobland," clearly relishes being able to embrace his native Irish accent. Jackson also has a lot of fun as the film's villain, which is always a pleasure to watch. If you feel like giving it a chance, "The Unholy Trinity" is available on Hulu on Disney+ right now.