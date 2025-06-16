Samuel L. Jackson's New Western Bombed At The Box Office - And It's Not Hard To See Why
Samuel L. Jackson is the most successful actor of all time measured purely in terms of the amount of money his movies have brought in at the box office. From his continued work as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to cinematic classics like "Pulp Fiction," audiences have turned up to see him do his thing on the big screen for decades. Unfortunately, his latest cinematic foray didn't arrive with the level of fanfare he's accustomed to.
Directed by Richard Gray, Roadside Attractions' "The Unholy Trinity" opened this past weekend at the box office, though one would be forgiven for not noticing. It grossed just $559,610 on 771 screens, making for a downright terrible $725 per-screen average. For context, "How to Train Your Dragon" brought in $83.7 million on 4,356 screens for a $19,214 per-screen average. While nobody was expecting this Western to do DreamWorks business, the end result leaves much to be desired for all involved.
Set against the backdrop of 1870s Montana, "The Unholy Trinity" picks up with Isaac Broadway (Tim Daly), a man who's on the verge of being executed when he asks his estranged son, Henry (Brandon Lessard), to kill the individual who framed him for a crime he didn't commit. Unable to refuse him, Henry then travels to the town of Trinity, where he winds up getting caught in a power struggle between the town's sheriff Gabriel Dove (Pierce Brosnan) and a mysterious figure known as St Christopher (Jackson). David Arquette ("Scream") and Q'orianka Kilcher ("The New World") also star.
So, how is it that a movie with a big star like Jackson and a former James Bond managed to generate so little interest on its opening weekend? There are several factors at play, but the biggest one of all is that virtually nobody has heard of this film. (Not literally nobody, of course, but relative to the larger world of cinema, it might as well be nobody.)
The Unholy Trinity wasn't on anyone's radar
I say this as someone who writes about movies for a living and whose very job is, in fact, to know all about what's showing in theaters: I hadn't heard of "The Unholy Trinity" until looking over the results of this past weekend's box office. That is never a good sign. What hope was there that the average moviegoer who only pays attention to these things passively would be aware of this film's existence (let alone care enough about it to get off the couch and pay to go see it)?
For one thing, ever since the pandemic shut down theaters five years ago, getting audiences out to see movies is harder than ever, particularly original films. Awareness needs to be very high for there to be any chance at success. Awareness was evidently very low, in this case. It also certainly doesn't help that "The Unholy Trinity" was met with lousy reviews and is currently sitting at 17% on Rotten Tomatoes. What little awareness there was didn't seem to be overly positive.
Roadside Attractions, for what it's worth, seems to bank on these movies doing the bulk of their business outside of theaters. Think of when it released the well-received Pamela Anderson drama "The Last Showgirl," which killed it on Hulu after grossing less than $5 million domestically despite a fair amount of press and acclaim. What chance did this movie have by comparison? Similarly, the studio's Daisy Ridley-led "Marsh King's Daughter" crashed and burned at the box office in 2023, relying on streaming to justify its existence down the line.
This is, evidently, built into the business model for Roadside Attractions to some degree. Still, it's hard to imagine that anyone involved is thrilled by results such as these. Nevertheless, this speaks volumes about the current filmgoing landscape. It's hard to get people to see movies in theaters, but folks are still watching plenty of films at home, which can offer a second life to a reasonably budgeted original. We'll see if this one finds its audience once it makes its streaming debut in the coming months.
"The Unholy Trinity" is in theaters now.