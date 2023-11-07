Daisy Ridley's New Movie Is Off To A Terrible Start At The Box Office

Daisy Ridley, the cornerstone star of Disney's recent "Star Wars" trilogy, has a new movie out in theaters right now. Unfortunately, it seems like getting that news out to the masses proved challenging as hardly anyone went to see the film in question, which is director Neil Burger's "The Marsh King's Daughter." Sad to say, the movie tanked on its opening weekend, failing to even crack the Top 10 on the charts despite playing on more than 1,000 screens.

"The Marsh King's Daughter" debuted at just $849,120 over the weekend, putting it all the way at number 13 on the charts, per Box Office Mojo. Even Disney's re-release of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" ($889,000) made more, and we're talking about a 30-year-old movie that has been in re-release for three weekends.

Lionsgate is distributing "The Marsh King's Daughter," which is based on the best-selling book of the same name, but the production ultimately hails from STX, a studio that has had its fair share of troubles in recent years. In short, the company has had more hits than misses, which put it in a precarious situation financially. And it looks like we're going to have to put this one in the miss column as well.

The film (which you can watch the trailer for right here) centers on Helena (Ridley), whose estranged father is the infamous Marsh King (Ben Mendelsohn), a man who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years. When her father escapes from prison, Helena is forced to try and outmaneuver the person who taught her everything she knows. The cast also includes Garrett Hedlund, Caren Pistorius, Brooklynn Prince, and Gil Birmingham.