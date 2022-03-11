Looks Like Lionsgate Won't Be Acquiring STX After All

The game of chess that is the movie business just moved some pieces around the board, with one merger off the table and another one now having a clear path to completion. As we previously reported, Lionsgate, the studio behind "John Wick" and "Knives Out," had been looking to acquire indie studio STX Entertainment, of "Hustlers" and "Bad Moms" fame. They swooped in after The Najafi Companies, a private investment firm, announced a deal to acquire the studio back in December. Now, it has been confirmed that Lionsgate's offer has been rejected.

According to The Wrap, Lionsgate recently submitted what is described as its "best and final offer" for STX, which didn't come anywhere near the $173 million that was offered by Najafi. As such, STX rejected the offer, paving the way for Najafi to close its deal. The original deal did allow a 45-day window for STX to field other potential offers and Lionsgate did its best to bolster its position in the increasingly difficult media landscape that is dominated by streaming and mega-corporations with deep pockets. Instead, a private equity firm will acquire STX, its library, and resources, to do with it what they please. Lionsgate perhaps made more sense on paper and might have been more exciting, but money talks — and STX really needs money.

STX has suffered some pretty bad flops in recent years such as "UglyDolls" and "Playmobil: The Movie." The business, overall, has not been kind to the company as they are $150 million in debt. Hence, the need for this merger. Either that or they will need to find a way to raise that money somewhere else, and even if they do, they would need to come up with a game plan to get back on their feet. A big buyout from a hungry company seemed like the best option.