Project Hail Mary's Script Was Influenced By This Genre-Defining Sci-Fi Director

"Project Hail Mary" writer Drew Goddard maintains that the movie was a nightmare to adapt simply because he had to make a faceless rock likable. But he at least had a solid rubric to follow for the film's more heartfelt elements, with the screenwriter revealing that he drew a lot of inspiration from the great James Cameron when crafting his galaxy-spanning sci-fi epic.

"Project Hail Mary" is a sci-fi adventure, but it's also a family movie. Much has been made about how it's essentially a live-action Pixar film, and there's certainly a lot of truth to that. But "Project Hail Mary" also adapts one of the book's most challenging sci-fi concepts. Goddard's adaptation of Andy Weir's 2021 novel shows how Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) translates his extraterrestrial sidekick Rocky's (James Ortiz) communications using a computer that deciphers the latter's sounds and translates them into English. There's plenty more sci-fi beyond that, with large portions of the film dedicated to explaining how the mysterious single-celled organisms devouring solar energy actually operate.

Ultimately, though, the balance between sci-fi and heart is a big part of the reason "Project Hail Mary" absolutely dominated the box office. If you ask Goddard how he did it, he'll tell you he was simply following one of the masters. In a Variety interview, the writer was asked whether he used other sources of inspiration when adapting Weir's book. "It was all rooted in Andy," he said. "When I look back, however, I see James Cameron's influence on structure." But it wasn't just structure that Goddard took from Cameron.