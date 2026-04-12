The Twilight Zone Writers Had One Censorship Rule That Only Creator Rod Serling Ignored

Censorship on broadcast television has been a thorny issue ever since the medium began. In addition to the usual, broad guidelines introduced by organizations like the FCC as well as network presidents, there's always been a lot of self-regulation on the part of producers and showrunners. Sometimes this is for censorship purposes, yet other times it's to do with the showrunner having particular sensibilities about certain things. One instance in which these possibilities intersected seems to be the original "The Twilight Zone" series, which ran from 1959 to 1964 and was created (and run by) Rod Serling. According to a 2002 interview with Richard Matheson, one of the series' regular writers, only Serling was allowed to use the word "God" in a script for the show. All other uses by any other writers would find themselves edited and altered. As Matheson explained, this wasn't merely in instances of the religious deity being directly discussed, but even colloquial uses like "oh God" and such were verboten.

When asked point blank what the reason for this was, Matheson speculated it could've been because of a belief on Serling's part (or someone else behind the series) that "you don't make the name of God common or something," yet that wouldn't explain why Serling let himself get away with it. While Matheson's guess that the rule had to do with "religious profanation" is as good a theory as any, the real truth may have been much more practical. It could've had to do with Serling trying to get his vision for the series' brand of allegorical sci-fi, fantasy, and horror to the screen with little compromise. It also may have been due to Serling's issues with the show's various corporate sponsors, which was continually contentious.