The Twilight Zone Writers Had One Censorship Rule That Only Creator Rod Serling Ignored
Censorship on broadcast television has been a thorny issue ever since the medium began. In addition to the usual, broad guidelines introduced by organizations like the FCC as well as network presidents, there's always been a lot of self-regulation on the part of producers and showrunners. Sometimes this is for censorship purposes, yet other times it's to do with the showrunner having particular sensibilities about certain things. One instance in which these possibilities intersected seems to be the original "The Twilight Zone" series, which ran from 1959 to 1964 and was created (and run by) Rod Serling. According to a 2002 interview with Richard Matheson, one of the series' regular writers, only Serling was allowed to use the word "God" in a script for the show. All other uses by any other writers would find themselves edited and altered. As Matheson explained, this wasn't merely in instances of the religious deity being directly discussed, but even colloquial uses like "oh God" and such were verboten.
When asked point blank what the reason for this was, Matheson speculated it could've been because of a belief on Serling's part (or someone else behind the series) that "you don't make the name of God common or something," yet that wouldn't explain why Serling let himself get away with it. While Matheson's guess that the rule had to do with "religious profanation" is as good a theory as any, the real truth may have been much more practical. It could've had to do with Serling trying to get his vision for the series' brand of allegorical sci-fi, fantasy, and horror to the screen with little compromise. It also may have been due to Serling's issues with the show's various corporate sponsors, which was continually contentious.
Serling may have only trusted himself to invoke the word 'God' in the show
In terms of wrestling with censorship, Rod Serling found himself in the odd position while making "The Twilight Zone" of dealing less with CBS network brass and more with representatives from the various corporations who would sponsor the show over its 5-season run. Fortunately, Serling didn't have to deal with meddling from these corporations too often; a change to a line of dialogue here, a rejected script there. Yet throughout the series, the showrunner made it no secret that he had a strong distaste for the relationship between advertising and art, indicating his displeasure of having to deal with sponsors at all. Thus, it's entirely possible Serling put a stop to any potential issues some sponsor may have with the mention of "God" by banning the word from all his writers save himself. Whether to save himself the headache, or to ensure that his writers would be protected from potentially vindictive ad execs, either makes sense.
However, perhaps there's an additional reason why Serling insisted on this practice. The writer was very particular about how "The Twilight Zone" was perceived, often referring to it as a fantasy show and not as science-fiction. Part of that is because the series was helping shape the 20th century's new definition of sci-fi, but part of it was Serling wanting to emphasize the series' loftier ambitions beyond pulp adventure. Perhaps Serling thought an overuse of "God" in scripts might become a lazy hack for explaining supernatural or fantastical phenomena; even "The Howling Man," which deals directly with The Devil, doesn't make mention of Him. Whatever the case, we can all agree that this practice didn't seem to hurt "The Twilight Zone" a bit.