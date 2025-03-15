Why The Twilight Zone's Sponsors Rejected A Dark Season 2 Episode

Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone" was a labor of love made possible due to the consistent contribution of competent writers. While Serling wrote a chunk of the episodes himself, authors like Charles Beaumont, Richard Matheson, and Ray Bradbury would often pen stories that challenged what was considered "appropriate" for network television. Some were adaptations of classic tales with a quintessential "Twilight Zone" twist, while others drew from chilling real-life incidents by reinterpreting them for a television audience. No matter where the source of inspiration lay, "The Twilight Zone" rooted scathing social commentary at its forefront, critiquing everything from mass moral hysteria to rampant consumerism in a hyper-capitalist society.

Among the show's contributing writers was sci-fi author George Clayton Johnson ("Logan's Run"), who wrote several notable episodes, including the Robert Redford-starrer "Nothing in the Dark," "A Penny for Your Thoughts," and "A Game of Pool." When he was an up-and-coming writer, Johnson joined the Southern California School of Writers, where he exchanged ideas with peers like Beaumont and Bradbury. Through them, Johnson met Rod Serling, who would go on to write a script based on Johnson's short story "All of Us Are Dying." This was just the beginning of a steady collaboration, paving the path for the sci-fi writer's career in scriptwriting. Johnson is also known for penning the first telecast episode of "Star Trek" and the story/screenplay for 1960's "Ocean's 11."

However, not everything Johnson wrote for "The Twilight Zone" culminated in a broadcasted episode. In Steven Jay Rubin's "The Twilight Zone Encyclopedia," Johnson spoke at length about "Sea Change," a story he wrote that was rejected by one of the show's sponsors for its dark subject matter. What exactly was this episode supposed to be about? Let's dive right into it.