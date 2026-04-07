Marshals Episode 6 Recalls One Of Monica Dutton's Best Yellowstone Storylines

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" season 1, episode 6, "Out of the Shadows."

"Marshals" loves acknowledging "Yellowstone" storylines, and now it's done it again with a reference to one of the better Monica Dutton plot threads. The show wasted no time killing off Monica in the worst way possible before the events of its first episode even played out. It wasn't exactly the most honorable treatment of the character, but in episode 6, we get a reminder of how heroic Monica was prior to her death when Gil Birmingham's Chief Thomas Rainwater reminds Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) about a time his late wife "risked it all." This is a reference to a season 3 "Yellowstone" episode in which Monica helped catch a killer.

Kayce's wife perished between the end of "Yellowstone" and the start of "Marshals," which meant that after five seasons of enduring significant trauma on the franchise's mothership series, Monica was given an unceremonious off-screen death. But while "Yellowstone" often put Asbille's character through the wringer, she was arguably the hero of the show. Anyone who's drawn into the Dutton drama and lives to tell the tale has to be pretty tough, after all.

Sometimes, Monica would actually become the hero of specific "Yellowstone" storylines, though that would often involve her going through some horrific experience to do so. In season 3, for example, she acted as bait to catch a serial killer, and it was one of the better Monica storylines. In "Marshals" episode 6, "Out of the Shadows," we get a callback to that very moment, as mentioned earlier. But while it's neat for fans of the "Yellowstone" franchise, it also kind of just serves to remind us of how much the character has been through.