5 Awesome Netflix Sci-Fi Shows That You Can Binge Watch In One Weekend

There's no shortage of great science fiction television, but many of the best sci-fi shows of all time can be a little intimidating to get into. "Star Trek" turns 60 on September 8, 2026, "Battlestar Galactica" boasts over 100 episodes when you factor in both eras, and "Doctor Who" has had 18 different(ish) incarnations of the Doctor across six decades. With legacies like that, the time commitment isn't feasible for most people, especially those just looking for something engaging to dive into without dedicating months of viewing time. Not everyone has the time (or patience) to work through decades of storylines to catch up with cultural conversations.

However, if you're a sci-fi fan looking to binge-watch something over a weekend, Netflix has plenty of fantastic options. From tightly written limited series to shorter multi-season shows with gripping plots, there's no shortage of stories that deliver big ideas, compelling characters, and thrilling twists without demanding a massive time investment. Some of the series featured in this list will certainly take up your entire weekend, but a handful are short enough that you could watch and finish multiple shows in the same amount of time.

Whether you're in the mood for mind-bending mysteries, futuristic dystopias, or character-driven superhero adventures, these picks offer something for every kind of sci-fi enthusiast. So, grab some snacks, clear your schedule, and get ready to explore new worlds without leaving your couch. Without further ado, here are five awesome sci-fi shows on Netflix that you can binge-watch in one weekend.