5 Awesome Netflix Sci-Fi Shows That You Can Binge Watch In One Weekend
There's no shortage of great science fiction television, but many of the best sci-fi shows of all time can be a little intimidating to get into. "Star Trek" turns 60 on September 8, 2026, "Battlestar Galactica" boasts over 100 episodes when you factor in both eras, and "Doctor Who" has had 18 different(ish) incarnations of the Doctor across six decades. With legacies like that, the time commitment isn't feasible for most people, especially those just looking for something engaging to dive into without dedicating months of viewing time. Not everyone has the time (or patience) to work through decades of storylines to catch up with cultural conversations.
However, if you're a sci-fi fan looking to binge-watch something over a weekend, Netflix has plenty of fantastic options. From tightly written limited series to shorter multi-season shows with gripping plots, there's no shortage of stories that deliver big ideas, compelling characters, and thrilling twists without demanding a massive time investment. Some of the series featured in this list will certainly take up your entire weekend, but a handful are short enough that you could watch and finish multiple shows in the same amount of time.
Whether you're in the mood for mind-bending mysteries, futuristic dystopias, or character-driven superhero adventures, these picks offer something for every kind of sci-fi enthusiast. So, grab some snacks, clear your schedule, and get ready to explore new worlds without leaving your couch. Without further ado, here are five awesome sci-fi shows on Netflix that you can binge-watch in one weekend.
Travelers
Set hundreds of years in a post-apocalyptic future, "Travelers" is about special operatives who are tasked with preventing the inevitable collapse of society. Named "travelers," these operatives have their consciousnesses transported back in time and into the bodies of present-day people who are about to die. This approach allows them to minimize their potential impact on future events while still making critical changes where it matters most.
To successfully travel, the operatives use 21st century smartphones and GPS to pinpoint the host's exact coordinates and use social media to learn more about the person they're about to inhabit. Every traveler must carefully maintain the host's pre-existing life as a cover, balancing their mission objectives with the expectations, relationships, and responsibilities of the host's everyday world.
The first two seasons were co-produced by Netflix and the Canadian specialty channel Showcase, with Netflix becoming the sole commissioning broadcaster and worldwide distributor for the final season. Although the show only lasted three seasons, "Travelers" ended with a completed narrative arc that ties together its central themes of sacrifice, identity, and fate. If you're into time travel and stellar performances, this is a must-watch.
On Children
Of all the streaming platforms, Netflix is the undisputed champion in terms of global offerings, consistently bringing international stories to a wider audience. For example, did you know that Netflix is home to a five-part Mandarin-language anthology TV series that is essentially a twisted take on "Black Mirror?" Directed by Chen Wei-ling and starring Troy Liu, Wang Yu-xuan, and Hsin-Yu Ling, based on the novel by Wú Xiao-le, the Taiwanese series "On Children" follows five different stories told in a world where individuals face the tragic consequences of social pressure, parental oppression, and family dysfunction. The goal is to explore the social pressures placed on children to succeed and the loss of identity that parents experience when they try to mold children in their own image, often with devastating results.
But each story has a uniquely unsettling twist that pushes the familial drama into the realm of science fiction and sometimes even horror. One episode features a child falling into a parallel dimension, one centers on a parent using experimental technology to look into the mind of her daughter after she dies by suicide, and there's even a talking peacock in one story. Each episode is over 90 minutes long and plays out like a full-length theatrical film, not unlike the occasional "Black Mirror" episode. Be warned: The episode "ADHD is Necessary" might spark an existential crisis or two.
Sense8
Nothing's worse than a show getting cut short, and that's exactly what happened to the globe-trotting sci-fi adventure of "Sense8." The series comes from Lilly and Lana Wachowski, the brilliant minds behind one of the most influential sci-fi films of all time, "The Matrix," along with J. Michael Straczynski ("Thor"). While "Sense8" only ran for two seasons before wrapping up with a feature-length special, the Wachowski sisters truly made them count, delivering a visually ambitious and emotionally rich story that stood out from anything else on streaming television at the time.
The show follows eight people, called "Sensates," scattered across the globe who discover they all share a mental link. Through this link, they can share their thoughts, memories, and skills with one another. Sometimes, they do so by choice, but often, the sharing is completely involuntary. Much of the show focuses on the trials and tribulations of everyday life as they adjust to these new abilities, but given their powers, they, of course, also have to deal with a shady government agency and the life-threatening conspiracy surrounding them.
Given the global setting of the series, "Sense8" shot on location all around the world and cast actors famous in each country, which meant the show was not easy on the Netflix piggy bank. This was a major reason why the show was canceled too soon, which also means every binge-watch ends in heartbreak when you're reminded that there won't be any new adventures.
Supacell
"Supacell" comes from rapper and filmmaker Andrew Onwubolu, better known as Rapman. The British creative first gained major attention in 2019 with "Blue Story," a crime drama that evolved from his YouTube series into his feature directorial debut. The film stood out for its stylized storytelling, exploring the lives of working-class Black teenagers growing up amid gang tensions in Deptford and Peckham. With "Supacell," Rapman revisits similar themes, this time following a diverse group of Black South Londoners — including struggling parents, overworked nurses, gang figures, and young drug dealers — who suddenly develop extraordinary abilities and become targets of a dangerous organization.
Rather than focus on the spectacle of blowing up buildings or setting everything in front of a green screen, the series grounds itself in real-world struggles. Powers amplify the emotional and social pressures the characters already face. When the superhero series first hit Netflix, it immediately landed on the streamer's top 10 charts thanks to its fresh perspective on a sub-genre giving many people an extreme sense of fatigue. While only one season is currently available, season 2 finished production in October of 2025 and is due to hit the streaming platform sometime in 2026. Now is the perfect time to binge the non-Marvel, non-DC superhero series and learn why it currently boasts a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Love, Death & Robots
We here at /Film can't get enough of "Love, Death & Robots," the animated anthology series that is so good, we've even ranked the 15 best episodes that you need to watch. As with most anthologies, each episode brings something new to the table, and the series spans several genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror, and comedy. In addition, the show fluctuates between different animation techniques, with some episodes presented in 2D while others are realized via photorealistic CGI. The only real connective tissue is that each segment should feature the elements in the show's title, but that isn't always the case for every episode.
There's truly something for everyone, and given the wide range of stories and styles, half the fun is debating with other fans which segment is the best. While four seasons and 45 episodes might sound like a difficult option for binge-watching, note that some episodes of "Love, Death & Robots" are less than 10 minutes long. Getting through the entire Emmy and Annie Award-winning series is a breeze, and one you won't regret.