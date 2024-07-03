A U.K. Superhero Series Is Making Its Mark On Netflix's Top Charts

The reports of the superhero genre's death have been greatly exaggerated. Make no mistake, the Marvel Cinematic Universe almost certainly won't be returning to the levels of popularity it reached with the Infinity Saga (that much was unavoidable, even if Disney and Marvel Studios hadn't fumbled the ball after "Avengers: Endgame"), and who knows what will come out of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot. Still, it's silly to act like superhero culture is dead and waiting to be buried, not least of all when "Deadpool & Wolverine" is tracking for a huge box office opening near the end of this month.

Hell, we're half-way into 2024 and we're still talking about the Snyder Cut, for goodness' sake.

Superhero media loosening its grip on the public's consciousness should also be cause for celebration among those who appreciate these types of stories. Anytime a genre or brand is suffering commercially, it's an opportunity for innovation. New voices, especially those who've been excluded from the conversation in the past, suddenly have an opening to come in and experiment in ways that wouldn't be allowed if any particular type of art was still in high demand. Popularity doesn't lead to greater invention, it stifles creativity and makes studios more risk-averse than ever.

So it is that Netflix now finds itself in possession of a hit superhero sci-fi show titled "Supacell." The original six-episode U.K. series began streaming on June 27, 2024, yet has quickly found its way into the top three on Netflix most of the world over. That it's being heralded by critics as a breath of fresh air for its genre is a reminder that there's still plenty of untapped artistic terrain to mine when it comes to tales of people wielding extraordinary abilities.