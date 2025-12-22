All 18 Doctor Who Doctors In Order
Ever since 1963, science fiction fans have been thrilled by the time-traveling adventures of the British television series "Doctor Who." Leading the show is an alien hero, known simply as the Doctor, who travels through space and time in their cosmic vessel, the TARDIS. Often joined by human companions, the Doctor confronts various terrifying monsters, defeating them with their wits. Owing to the Doctor's extraterrestrial origins as a Time Lord from Gallifrey, they periodically regenerate into a new physical form, played by a different actor.
To clarify, the Doctor played by Peter Cushing in the "Doctor Who" spin-off movies from the '60s is not included here. On top of not being considered canonical to the main continuity, these movies deviate significantly from the series, with its depiction of the Doctor clashing directly with the show. Thus, we're focusing on the Doctors that appeared throughout the canonical franchise established in 1963 and its subsequent continuation revivals. Here are all 18 "Doctor Who" Doctors in the order that they appeared throughout the long-running sci-fi franchise.
1. First Doctor (William Hartnell)
When "Doctor Who" premiered in 1963, William Hartnell starred as the nameless time traveler introducing audiences to its strange sci-fi story. Maintaining the role for the series' first three years, Hartnell's Doctor was much more of a curmudgeon than his successors. This initial characterization grew mellower during Hartnell's tenure, softened by his continued interactions with humans. The First Doctor is accompanied by his granddaughter Susan Foreman (Carole Ann Ford), but he also takes on other companions during his adventures.
Because of production and storage standards at the time, a significant number of Hartnell's "Doctor Who" episodes have been lost by the BBC. That makes Hartnell's iteration something of an enigma compared to his successors, especially for a show finding its creative voice in its early years. Hartnell reprised his role as the First Doctor in a glorified cameo for the series' 10th anniversary story "The Three Doctors," which was his last screen acting credit. Later appearances of the First Doctor saw Richard Hurndall and David Bradley channel Hartnell for their performances as the character.
2. Second Doctor (Patrick Troughton)
Faced with a grueling production schedule and his own advancing age, Hartnell concluded his run as the First Doctor during the show's fourth season in 1966. "Doctor Who" provided a sci-fi solution to this real-world problem through regeneration, with the First Doctor regenerating after a harrowing battle against the Cybermen. The Second Doctor emerging in his place was played by Patrick Troughton, debuting in the fourth season story "The Tenth Planet." Visibly younger than his prior incarnation, the Second Doctor was more scruffily attired than his vaguely Victorian predecessor.
Like Hartnell before him, many Patrick Troughton "Doctor Who" episodes were missing for decades, with intrepid fans tracking down several seemingly lost episodes overseas (but certainly not all of them). What is clear about the Second Doctor is that, while possessing a generally lighter personality than the First, he was also cunning and relied on his enemies underestimating him. Troughton played the Doctor through to the end of the sixth season in 1969, with the Time Lords sentencing him to a forced regeneration for breaking their strict rules of non-interference. Troughton also returned as the Second Doctor in "The Three Doctors," later reprising the role for 1983's "The Five Doctors" and 1985's "The Two Doctors."
3. Third Doctor (Jon Pertwee)
In addition to being forced to regenerate into his third form, the Doctor was exiled by the Time Lords to Earth, no longer able to cruise the cosmos. This status defined much of the Third Doctor's tenure, with Jon Pertwee playing the role for five seasons, through to the 1974 story "Planet of the Spiders." A fancier dresser than his predecessors (something accentuated by the series finally being filmed in color), the Third Doctor was also more action-oriented rather than relying solely on his wits. Owing to his Earthbound status, the Third Doctor often used the franchise's forgotten car Bessie to transport himself.
Personality-wise, Pertwee played the Third Doctor to be more suave and sophisticated than his predecessors, occasionally coming off as arrogant in the process. But the character's core compassion was still very much intact, even after having his exile lifted by the Time Lords following the Doctor saving Gallifrey in "The Three Doctors." After suffering lethal radiation poisoning in "Planet of the Spiders," the Doctor regenerated into his fourth incarnation. Pertwee went on to reprise his role as the Third Doctor multiple times after the show's 11th season, including "The Five Doctors" and the 30th anniversary special "Dimensions in Time."
4. Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker)
The most prolific actor to play the Doctor was Tom Baker, who starred as the character in over 170 episodes across seven seasons. Debuting in the 11th season, the Fourth Doctor's first full-length adventure was in the season 12 premiere episode at the end of 1974. Alternating between childish whimsy and righteous fury, the Fourth Doctor was the most nuanced iteration of the character at that time. The most recognizable element of the Fourth Doctor's wardrobe was a ridiculously long multi-colored scarf often draped over his wiry frame.
With his long and influential tenure, the Tom Baker era of "Doctor Who" continues to receive callbacks decades later. Baker magnificently captured the tonal balance and the kitschy sci-fi appeal of the show during his time as the character. Through unused archival footage, Baker resurfaced as the Doctor in "The Five Doctors," while providing a small cameo in "Dimensions in Time." Baker also appeared in the 50th anniversary special "The Day of the Doctor" in 2013 as a mysterious museum curator who alluded to having his own connection to the Doctor.
5. Fifth Doctor (Peter Davison)
In the season 18 finale "Logopolis," the Fourth Doctor is gravely injured after suffering a fall from a satellite dish. This triggers him to regenerate into the Fifth Doctor, played by Peter Davison, who had his first full adventure in 1982's season 19 premiere "Castrovalva." The physically youngest Doctor at that time, the Fifth Doctor often found himself in more precarious positions than his predecessors. The Fifth Doctor frequently wore a cream-colored jacket with a Panama hat and a stalk of celery stuck into his lapel.
Returning to the tradition set by Hartnell and Troughton, Davison left "Doctor Who" following his third season starring in the show. Poisoned in "The Caves of the Androzani," the penultimate story of season 21, the Fifth Doctor regenerates after administering an antidote to his similarly poisoned companion Peri Brown (Nicola Bryant). Though the Fifth Doctor was unsure if the toxins in his system would allow for regeneration, he was saved by the process of becoming his sixth form. After leaving the series, Davison returned as the Fifth Doctor in "Dimensions in Time," the 2007 charity special "Time Crash," and the 2022 special "The Power of the Doctor."
6. Sixth Doctor (Colin Baker)
One of the most divisive Doctors from the show's classic era is the Sixth Doctor, played by Colin Baker. Right from the start, it's clear that this Doctor has a much more prickly personality than most of his predecessors, with his unstable regeneration briefly turning him violent. Contrasting his more acerbic behavior, the Sixth Doctor wore a brightly colored jacket of clashing colors and patterns. At the end of season 23, the Sixth Doctor regenerated after sustaining injuries from an attack on the TARDIS by the Rani.
Barely lasting more than two seasons, Baker was essentially fired from "Doctor Who," blamed for the show's declining viewership and the poorly received stories he starred in. Fortunately, fan appreciation for the Sixth Doctor has grown more favorable over time, leading to Baker participating in other franchise projects. There have also been more and more acknowledgments of the Sixth Doctor's era, and his companion Peri (Nicola Bryant) was even brought back after three decades. Similarly, despite his dismissal from the series, Baker reprised his role as the Sixth Doctor in "Dimensions in Time" and "The Power of Doctor," cementing his place in the franchise.
7. Seventh Doctor (Sylvester McCoy)
Debuting in the season 24 premiere "Time and the Rani," the Seventh Doctor marked a tonal shift for the series. Played by Scottish actor Sylvester McCoy, this Doctor had a much more whimsical personality and amiable outlook, with occasional moments of serious intensity. This was combined with McCoy's Doctor being an outspoken pacifist, loathing violence of any kind and preferring to outwit or outmaneuver trouble. The Seventh Doctor's outfit was similar to the Fifth's, as he wore a cream-colored coat and hat, albeit while appearing more frumpy than his well-maintained predecessors.
While "Doctor Who" continued for three seasons with McCoy starring as the Doctor, the show was then shelved for over a decade. McCoy's last regular appearance as the Seventh Doctor was in the ironically named 1989 series finale "Survival." McCoy returned for the television specials "Search Out Space" and "Dimensions in Time" before passing the torch in a 1996 television movie. Following this, McCoy appeared in other multimedia iterations of "Doctor Who," most notably "The Power of the Doctor."
8. Eighth Doctor (Paul McGann)
Seven years after the original "Doctor Who" series went off the air, Universal and the BBC teamed up to produce a continuation television movie in 1996. Simply titled "Doctor Who," the project was planned as a backdoor pilot for a proposed American-produced version of the series. The movie opens with the Seventh Doctor shot by a street gang while visiting 1999 San Francisco, triggering his regeneration. Initially suffering from amnesia, the Eighth Doctor (Paul McGann) regained his memories in time for a renewed showdown against his longtime nemesis, the Master (Eric Roberts).
The "Doctor Who" movie was a complete flop in the U.S., putting the franchise's television hopes on ice for another nine years. It's a shame because McGann brought an interesting approach to the character, dressing like a Victorian gentleman while adding a romantic energy to his performance. Ultimately, Paul McGann was not asked back for "Doctor Who" in 2005, leaving the Eighth Doctor's status a mystery for years. McGann eventually returned to the franchise for the online mini-episode "The Night of the Doctor," revealing his character's fate, as well reappearing in "The Power of the Doctor."
9. Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston)
Following the 1996 TV movie, "Doctor Who" resumed its hiatus after Sylvester McCoy's exit from the original series. In the wake of the then-unseen regeneration of the War Doctor, the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) is introduced in "Rose," the first episode of the 2005 revival series. Believing himself to be the last surviving Time Lord after the war with the Daleks, the Ninth Doctor is visibly grieved in his private moments. This darker outlook and backstory is reflected in Eccleston's costume as the Doctor, as he maintains a close-cropped haircut and wears a black leather jacket.
If there was ever a place for a "Doctor Who" beginner to start with the long-running sci-fi classic, it's at the dawn of Eccleston's era. The series is meant to be accessible to new viewers, gradually incorporating the familiar elements from the original show. Eccleston's run is also stunningly brief, as he leaves in the revival's first season finale, "The Parting of Ways," after the Ninth Doctor absorbs destructive energy from his companion Rose Tyler (Billie Piper). Since then, outside of archival footage, Eccleston has only reprised his role in audio dramas, leaving his on-screen tenure short.
10. Tenth Doctor (David Tennant)
Reportedly, it was on-set drama that made Christopher Eccleston leave "Doctor Who" after a single season. The Doctor then regenerated into his Tenth iteration in "The Parting of Ways," with David Tennant playing this version of the character. The Tenth Doctor wore a striped suit and sneakers, occasionally donning thick-rimmed glasses whenever he wanted to appear more intelligent. Though generally more playful than the Ninth Doctor, the Tenth Doctor grew more serious as his tenure continued, starring in three seasons and a set of television specials.
A massive fan of the franchise, "Doctor Who" allowed Tennant to live out a lifelong dream of playing the Doctor. That joy can be seen in Tennant's performance, which captured the wonder and nuance of the character, all while being unafraid to lean into the sadder aspects of the role. Tennant remains an enduring fan-favorite actor within the franchise, leading to him playing a fun twist on it years after his initial departure. As the Tenth Doctor, Tennant returned in "The Day of the Doctor," celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Doctor Who."
11. Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith)
After the Tenth Doctor absorbed a lethal amount of radiation to save his friend, he regenerated at the end of the 2010 special "The End of Time." The nature of the regeneration leaves the Eleventh Doctor, now played by Matt Smith, crashing his TARDIS by the home of a young Scottish girl. The Doctor reunites with the girl years later, now the adult Amy Pond (Karen Gillan), with Amy and her husband Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill) joining him as his latest companions. Though initially at the end of his lifecycle, with Time Lords usually only capable of regenerating 12 times before dying permanently, the Time Lords extend the Doctor's pool of regenerations.
Smith brings a boyish enthusiasm to the Eleventh Doctor, capable of alternating between an energetic youthful figure and a world-weary veteran in the span of a single scene. These qualities were reportedly evident during the casting process, with Smith's audition catching showrunner Steven Moffat off-guard. Appearance-wise, the Eleventh Doctor normally wears a tweed blazer with a bow tie over a white dress shirt, though he occasionally changes jackets. Possessing a deceptive amount of depth and nuance, balanced by strong chemistry with his co-stars, Smith stands as one of the best modern Doctors.
12. War Doctor (John Hurt)
This is where the timeline starts to get a bit wonky when it comes to the Doctor's regenerations. Technically, the War Doctor (John Hurt), exists between McGann's Eighth Doctor and Eccleston's Ninth Doctor, effectively making him the ninth actual iteration of the Doctor. But because of the traumatic ordeal this persona endured and the dark things he was forced to do, the Doctor refused to acknowledge the War Doctor for a long time. This extended as going as far to number subsequent regenerations accordingly, omitting the War Doctor from the count.
With Gallifrey losing its war to the Daleks, the Eighth Doctor induced a regeneration to reimagine himself into someone darker and better suited for the conflict. What emerged was the world-weary, older, and more scruffily dressed War Doctor, who set out to grimly defeat the Daleks. Debuting in the revival series episode "The Name of the Doctor," the War Doctor teams up with the Tenth and Eleventh Doctors in "The Day of the Doctor." Upon realizing his actions didn't kill off the Time Lords to stop the Daleks, the War Doctor peacefully regenerates into the Ninth Doctor after the adventure.
13. Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi)
Just to clarify, the Twelfth Doctor is regenerated from the Eleventh Doctor, though the War Doctor is first seen after the Eleventh, in terms of on-screen adventures. Played by Peter Capaldi, the Twelfth Doctor is introduced in "The Day of the Doctor" and briefly works alongside the Tenth and Eleventh Doctors, though his full face isn't shown. Capaldi makes his proper debut as the Doctor in "The Time of the Doctor," the first in the Doctor's renewed line of regenerations granted by the Time Lords. Older and possessing a noticeable Scottish accent with a gruffer personality than his two predecessors, the Twelfth Doctor prefers to wear a dark Crombie coat, keeping his fashion sense simpler.
The Twelfth Doctor was the most emotionally guarded Doctor since the War Doctor, even retaining his caustic personality around his companions. Capaldi played a Doctor who wasn't necessarily looking to be liked by the people he encountered; he was more interested in saving the day as efficiently as possible. The series was reinvigorated during Capaldi's tenure, resulting in "Heaven Sent," a memorable "Doctor Who" episode that redefined what the show could be. After three seasons, Capaldi bid farewell to the series, with the Twelfth Doctor regenerating in the 2017 Christmas special "Twice Upon a Time."
14. Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker)
The first, but not last, time that the Doctor regenerated into a woman was with the Thirteenth Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker. Whittaker's Doctor makes her full debut in "The Woman Who Fell to Earth," tumbling from an errant TARDIS. The Thirteenth Doctor possesses a much warmer personality than her immediate predecessor, bringing an excitable quality to her adventures. In this iteration, the Doctor prefers wearing a long gray overcoat and a stripe with a rainbow stripe, while suspenders hold up her blue pants.
This return to a more bright enthusiastic form for the Doctor was beautifully brought to life by Whittaker, who starred as the character in three seasons and three specials. In contrast to the business-oriented Twelfth Doctor, the Thirteenth Doctor puts a strong emphasis on her friendships and constantly looks for non-violent ways to deal with her enemies. In the special "The Power of the Doctor," the Master (Sacha Dhawan) blasts the Twelfth Doctor with a laser, triggering her regeneration. After that, the Twelfth Doctor returns in the episode "The Reality War" to assist the Fifteenth Doctor in altering the timeline.
15. Fugitive Doctor (Jo Martin)
During the Thirteenth Doctor's tenure, in the episode "Fugitive of the Judoon," the Doctor encounters a woman in 21st century Gloucester seemingly named Ruth Clayton (Jo Martin). Ruth's true memories are restored later in the episode, revealing that she is actually a different iteration of the Doctor, but her placement in the timeline remains unclear. Formerly part of a black ops squad of Time Lords, who are now pursuing her, this Doctor is a good deal more serious and lethal than the Thirteenth Doctor. Matching her demeanor, the Fugitive Doctor wears a navy blue jacket, black trousers, and boots to evoke her military background.
Like the War Doctor before her, the Fugitive Doctor is still one of the most enigmatic Doctors in the franchise to date. The Fugitive Doctor subsequently appeared in several additional episodes starring the Thirteenth Doctor, though the two initially didn't see eye-to-eye because of the ruthless nature of the Fugitive Doctor. After that, the Fugitive Doctor made a surprise return to work with the Fifteenth Doctor. So much about the Fugitive Doctor is still shrouded in mystery, making her an intriguing addition to the mythos.
16. Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant)
An instant fan-favorite, David Tennant has starred in some of the best "Doctor Who" episodes, but he's played more than just the Tenth Doctor. After the Master causes the Thirteenth Doctor to regenerate, the Doctor doesn't take on an all-new form; instead, they take a form similar to the Tenth. Following his debut in "The Power of the Doctor," the Fourteenth Doctor's first adventure is "The Star Beast," which reunites him with the Tenth Doctor's old companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate). The Fourteenth Doctor is slightly warmer and more personable than the Tenth, making him more vocally amiable to his companions.
Other than looking slightly older than the Tenth Doctor, the Fourteenth Doctor also prefers to wear three-piece suits, occasionally removing the jacket. The Fourteenth Doctor's regeneration into his successor is just as odd as his originating transformation, with a new physical iteration splitting from his body. This means the Fourteenth Doctor is still alive, now living with Donna, leaving the Fifteenth Doctor to head off to have his own adventures. And given how much the fan base loves Tennant's interpretations as the Doctors, that also leaves the door open for his return.
17. Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa)
Prior to his full debut, the Fifteenth Doctor appears at the end of the Fourteenth Doctor's special "The Giggle," creating his own TARDIS. Played by Ncuti Gatwa, this Doctor actually regularly changes his wardrobe rather than sticking to a signature recurring costume like his predecessors. Similarly, while the Doctors before him tend to appear in sci-fi related stories, the Fifteenth Doctor's adventures tend to have more of a fantasy flavor. That fits well with this Doctor's personality, as he's a generally playful and exuberant figure who revels in the joy of his escapades and the wonders of the unknown.
After splitting from the Fourteenth Doctor, the Fifteenth Doctor's first adventure was in "The Church on Ruby Road." Right from the outset, it's clear that this is a more joyful Doctor, with the unique nature of his creation freeing him from the trauma that haunted so many of his predecessors. Ultimately, Gatwa left "Doctor Who" after two seasons, with the Doctor inducing a regeneration to alter reality. It's what emerged from these usual swirling regenerative energies that's caused an ongoing debate among fans.
18. Sixteenth Doctor (Billie Piper)?
There's still so much about the Doctor's subsequent regeneration that we currently don't know about. In the final scenes of the episode "The Reality War," the Doctor regenerated from the Fifteenth Doctor into a familiar face: someone resembling Rose Tyler. Initially confused by the change, this woman reacts happily, grinning at the camera as she embraces her fresh start. Whether this is a standard regeneration or a twist on the process is still unknown, but something unusual and fun is surely afoot.
To be clear, neither the BBC nor any of the creative team behind "Doctor Who" have confirmed that Piper's character is the Sixteenth Doctor just yet. But seeing the Fifteenth Doctor transition into his Piper-played successor certainly makes it appear that way. With the partnership between "Doctor Who" and Disney over, it's also unclear when fans will see Piper's regenerated character next. Still, if Piper is indeed playing the latest iteration of the Doctor, she's sure to leave an even more pivotal mark on the legacy.