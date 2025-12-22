All 18 Doctor Who Doctors In Order

Ever since 1963, science fiction fans have been thrilled by the time-traveling adventures of the British television series "Doctor Who." Leading the show is an alien hero, known simply as the Doctor, who travels through space and time in their cosmic vessel, the TARDIS. Often joined by human companions, the Doctor confronts various terrifying monsters, defeating them with their wits. Owing to the Doctor's extraterrestrial origins as a Time Lord from Gallifrey, they periodically regenerate into a new physical form, played by a different actor.

To clarify, the Doctor played by Peter Cushing in the "Doctor Who" spin-off movies from the '60s is not included here. On top of not being considered canonical to the main continuity, these movies deviate significantly from the series, with its depiction of the Doctor clashing directly with the show. Thus, we're focusing on the Doctors that appeared throughout the canonical franchise established in 1963 and its subsequent continuation revivals. Here are all 18 "Doctor Who" Doctors in the order that they appeared throughout the long-running sci-fi franchise.