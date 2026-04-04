I've Been A Transformers Fan For 30 Years. Here's How The Franchise Can Be Saved

There was a time in the 2000s and early 2010s when it felt like the "Transformers" franchise was unstoppable. Though not exactly critical darlings, Michael Bay's live-action versions of the robots in disguise resonated with audiences worldwide. Much has changed in recent years as Paramount struggles to make the series relevant again on the big screen.

"Transformers One" was a major box office disappointment in 2024, despite earning a fair amount of critical acclaim. "Bumblebee" was generally seen as a breath of fresh air in 2018, but failed to come close to matching the commercial highs that the series achieved when Bay was in charge. 2023's "Rise of the Beasts" was the lowest-grossing live-action movie in the franchise. There hasn't been much for Paramount or Hasbro to hold onto, at least so far as the movies are concerned.

What can be done to fix it? I'm by no means an expert when it comes to the surprisingly rich world occupied by the Autobots and Decepticons, but I have been a fan since the '90s, roughly dating back to "Beast Wars." I saw the '07 "Transformers" three times in theaters the summer after I graduated high school. It may be the only movie Stephen King ever walked out of, but I adore it to this day. In many ways, I'm the franchise's target demo.

I believe there is a way for Paramount and Hasbro to save the franchise. Ultimately, it can't be about "me," so to speak, or any other fan pushing 40. It has to be about the next generation. Nostalgia for the version of these characters that Bay created will only get one so far. That's a tank with a limited amount of gas, one that is drying up by the year.