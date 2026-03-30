Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir Apologizes For Star Trek Comments, But Other Questions Remain

Much like Ryland Grace, the hero of his best-selling novel turned box office smash hit movie "Project Hail Mary," author Andy Weir has come to regret some things he said in the past. It's not quite the same as Grace writing an academic paper where he trashes the world's most eminent molecular biologists for not buying into a controversial hypothesis he's proposed, but Weir has landed himself in hot water for some recent comments he made about writer/producer Alex Kurtzman's streaming era "Star Trek" TV shows.

For those just tuning in, Weir was on the "Critical Drinker" podcast when he admitted, "I don't like a lot of the new 'Trek'" and dismissed the Kurtzman-backed "Star Trek" series as "s***," save for "Lower Decks" and "Strange New Worlds." Far from going unnoticed, Weir's statements were covered by numerous media outlets (including/Film), enough to prompt him to pen an open letter to Kurtzman.

"Hey, Alex. Andy Weir here. I'm posting to apologize about stuff I said on the Critical Drinker's podcast," Weir wrote on his Facebook page. Clarifying that he feels as though his quotes were "taken out of context as salacious sound bytes," he continued, "I hope you saw the other parts where I said how much I like you as a person and what a nice guy you are. Also, how I like 'SNW' and 'LD.'" Weir then explained that he was "trying to be funny, but in retrospect, it comes off as disrespectful and mean. So I'm sorry for that." He added that he had intended to be "self-deprecating" after Paramount rejected his own "Star Trek" project pitch, "but out of context it can read like I actually meant it."

That's good and all, but the question remains: Why was Weir even on "Critical Drinker"?