Project Hail Mary Continues One Of Star Trek's Most Important Sci-Fi Missions

Beware of potential spoilers!

Phil Lord's and Christopher Miller's new film "Project Hail Mary" begins in a grim spot. Astronomers have discovered that the Sun is suddenly being blotted out, and will die in a few decades. Dr. Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) is enlisted to join a space mission to a distant star that seems to have survived a similar phenomenon. He hopes to obtain sufficient information to save the Earth.

When he arrives at his destination, Dr. Grace encounters a large, eerie, spindly vessel, clearly of extraterrestrial origin. He finds that there is a singular space alien on board the vessel, an alien that has traveled out to this distant star for the same reason: the alien's homeworld is also afflicted by a dying sun. Dr. Grace carefully travels to the alien's ship, and the two make contact.

The creature is a hyper-intelligent rock being that is built like a tarantula. It takes a while, and they have to be separated (they cannot breathe in each other's environments), but Dr. Grace and the creature begin to communicate. Dr. Grace nicknames the alien "Rocky," and they set up a computer program that can scan Rocky's language. After a lot of chatting and scanning and translating, Dr. Grace and Rocky begin having open, extended conversations in English. They decide to work together to solve their mutual problem.

Dr. Grace learns that Rocky is emotional, funny, and compassionate. There is no hostility between them, no suspicion, no threat of violence. There is just the need to get along and work together. This understanding of a strange alien is a perfect example of the mission of "Star Trek." "Project Hail Mary" possesses some of Gene Roddenberry's notorious utopian impulses, depicting a galaxy wherein humans and aliens are destined to cooperate.