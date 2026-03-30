Star Trek TV's Future Under Paramount Skydance Teased By Producer Alex Kurtzman
There's something classically "Star Trek" about the idea of overcoming long odds and navigating unexpected obstacles, and that couldn't be more relevant these days. Recently, the future of the franchise has become a topic of conversation and a source of anxiety among Trekkies. Just last week, we heard the news that "Starfleet Academy" would be coming to an end after only its second season. Combine that with the recent endings of "Discovery" and "Lower Decks," not to mention the scheduled conclusion of "Strange New Worlds" after its fifth season, and it's fair to say that this starship suddenly seems to be a bit rudderless.
As it turns out, there's a good reason for that — and it's not necessarily cause for concern. Alex Kurtzman remains a leading creative voice for all things "Star Trek," and recently, he spoke with TrekMovie.com to discuss where things currently stand with Paramount's flagship IP. To nobody's surprise, the studio's planned acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery has complicated matters considerably (which itself comes on the heels of Skydance merging with Paramount last year). As Kurtzman explains, however, talks have officially begun regarding where to take this property next:
"Yes, I've had conversations with [Paramount Skydance] about the future of 'Star Trek.' Yes, we've gotten nothing but support. Yes, there have been specific shows that have been discussed. And we'll see. I'm truly at the beginning of the conversation with them now. And so I hesitate to say anything to you, because I don't have anything to report yet. But I can report that the conversations are happening."
The Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros. Discovery deal is complicating the future of Star Trek
This isn't the first time "Star Trek" has had to deal with outside influences affecting the trajectory of the overall franchise, and it almost certainly won't be the last. Still, despite the fact that this marks a rare occasion when there are no new shows currently in active development, things can change on a dime in this business. That's what franchise architect Alex Kurtzman is banking on, even as he acknowledges the reality of corporate mergers and organizational reshuffling. He went on to tell TrekMovie:
"What I can tell you, honestly, is that it's not just what does Skydance want with 'Star Trek' TV. Skydance also just bought Warner Brothers. And so you have an unbelievable amount [laughs] — like, it's almost inconceivable amount of organizational things to decide, right? They are in the middle of — it's not just drinking from one firehose, there's probably ten thousand hoses. And so everything is just happening slower as a result of this massive time of transition. And that is not exclusive to 'Star Trek.' That's across the board. And at the same time, they're moving as quickly as they can and should, because they want to be thoughtful and methodical."
It's worth noting this interview took place before the news that "Starfleet Academy" had been canceled after its impending second season, so perhaps it's not all sunshine and rainbows just yet. Hopefully, discussions included that oft-discussed "Strange New Worlds" continuation with the proposed "Star Trek: Year One" series and perhaps even that rumored movie from "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. As of now, Trekkies remain in wait-and-see mode.