Star Trek TV's Future Under Paramount Skydance Teased By Producer Alex Kurtzman

There's something classically "Star Trek" about the idea of overcoming long odds and navigating unexpected obstacles, and that couldn't be more relevant these days. Recently, the future of the franchise has become a topic of conversation and a source of anxiety among Trekkies. Just last week, we heard the news that "Starfleet Academy" would be coming to an end after only its second season. Combine that with the recent endings of "Discovery" and "Lower Decks," not to mention the scheduled conclusion of "Strange New Worlds" after its fifth season, and it's fair to say that this starship suddenly seems to be a bit rudderless.

As it turns out, there's a good reason for that — and it's not necessarily cause for concern. Alex Kurtzman remains a leading creative voice for all things "Star Trek," and recently, he spoke with TrekMovie.com to discuss where things currently stand with Paramount's flagship IP. To nobody's surprise, the studio's planned acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery has complicated matters considerably (which itself comes on the heels of Skydance merging with Paramount last year). As Kurtzman explains, however, talks have officially begun regarding where to take this property next: