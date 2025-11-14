Paramount's Next Star Trek Movie Beams Up Dungeons & Dragons Directors

The long wait for a new "Star Trek" movie is finally almost over.

According to Deadline, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the duo behind films like "Game Night" and "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," have been hired to write, produce, and direct a new "Star Trek" film, which will be the first since 2016's "Star Trek Beyond." The report is light on plot details, but this movie is supposedly going to consist of "a completely new take" that is not connected to any existing films, shows, or previous movie pitches in this franchise (of which there are many). The report also puts forth the unconfirmed notion that the film will likely feature new characters instead of relying on familiar faces.

When Skydance recently took over Paramount, one of the priorities new CEO David Ellison laid out was to get new "Star Trek" movies up and running. As recently as this past summer, Simon Pegg, who played Montgomery "Scotty" Scott in the J.J. Abrams and Justin Lin-directed films and co-wrote "Star Trek Beyond," indicated that the door was still open for that group of cast members, including people like Chris Pine and Zoe Saldaña, to return for a proper "Star Trek 4." But earlier this month, Variety revealed that Ellison wanted to move on from that "Star Trek" cast, seemingly closing that door for good.

Today's report slams it shut, chains it up, and puts a padlock on it. The Kelvin timeline has officially reached its end.