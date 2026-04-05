This Overlooked Wyatt Russell Western Is A Must Watch For Taylor Sheridan Fans

2025's "Broke" didn't cause much of a stir when it landed in 2025, but this movie deserves much more attention. Not only will it appeal to fans of Taylor Sheridan shows, it contains what is easily star Wyatt Russell's best-ever performance and proves that Westerns are still capable of delivering powerful and moving stories.

If you haven't heard, Westerns are cool again. While the genre will never reach the kind of cultural significance it enjoyed in the early to mid 20th Century, it's no longer moribund thanks almost entirely to the efforts of one man: Taylor Sheridan. With "Yellowstone," Sheridan not only proved that there's an appetite for the Western sensibility, but that a show infused with that very sensibility can become the biggest thing on TV. Then he did it again with a bewildering and ever-expanding array of shows, all of which were propelled by the same Western ethos that had made "Yellowstone" so popular.

Now, you can't open up Netflix without seeing multiple series inspired by Sheridan's success, whether it's the "Yellowstone" replacement "The Abandons" or the Western series that dominated the Netflix charts in 2025, "Ransom Canyon." But while clearly popular in their own right, none of these shows quite manage to capture the Sheridan magic, which is essentially some nebulous combination of soapy melodrama and hard-hitting naturalism. For those who prefer a little more of the latter from their Western entertainment, "Broke" is much better than any of the "Yellowstone" clones to have emerged in recent years. In fact, it challenges Sheridan's work in an important way.