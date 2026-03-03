Kurt Russell Claims The Madison Will Directly Challenge Taylor Sheridan's Biggest Weakness
The early trailers for "The Madison" tease a sentimental story that differs from the macho bravado of Taylor Sheridan's other shows. The series was originally conceived as yet another "Yellowstone" spin-off, but they supposedly aren't connected anymore. What's more, star Kurt Russell revealed that the story will be told from a woman's perspective — and writing for women is one of Sheridan's biggest weaknesses, according to some viewers. Before we get into that, though, here's what Russell had to say in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:
"I think that it's a very different show for Taylor in that it's a very female-gaze-oriented show. And I think it's extremely well written, it was fun to play. It was really fun to do. I just had a good time."
Sheridan has told women-centric stories before, with "Lioness," "Wind River," and "Sicario" (to an extent) among them. "The Madison" isn't unique in that regard, but it promises to be more intimate than Sheridan's previous work. The biggest question, though, is whether it can change the perception among viewers that he can't write strong women. With that in mind, let's dig into some of the criticisms levied against Sheridan's shows regarding his writing of female characters.
Why people say Taylor Sheridan can't write strong women characters
The general consensus among Taylor Sheridan's naysayers is that the women in his shows are unlikable, overly sexualized, and one-dimensional. Some "Yellowstone" viewers have described Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) as too cold and cruel. "Landman" received backlash for sexualizing Ainsley Norris (Michelle Randolph) and making her mom, Angela (Ali Larter), a trophy wife. Meanwhile, critics of "Lioness" believe that it shoehorns in lesbian romance for the sake of it. And the less said about the sex worker torture scenes on "1923," the better.
Be that as it may, some of the stars of Sheridan's series disagree with the critics. Larter defended her controversial "Landman" character by arguing that she's more complex than people would have you believe. Just because she is portrayed as sexy and fun-loving doesn't mean she lacks substance. Elsewhere, Reilly believes some fans love her "Yellowstone" character, Beth Dutton, because she isn't always depicted as likable.
Regardless of where you stand on the debate, "The Madison" is an opportunity for Sheridan to prove his critics wrong once and for all. From what we've seen so far, the series seems like a departure from the sex and violence associated with his other neo-Westerns, so maybe it'll surprise folks.