Kurt Russell Claims The Madison Will Directly Challenge Taylor Sheridan's Biggest Weakness

The general consensus among Taylor Sheridan's naysayers is that the women in his shows are unlikable, overly sexualized, and one-dimensional. Some "Yellowstone" viewers have described Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) as too cold and cruel. "Landman" received backlash for sexualizing Ainsley Norris (Michelle Randolph) and making her mom, Angela (Ali Larter), a trophy wife. Meanwhile, critics of "Lioness" believe that it shoehorns in lesbian romance for the sake of it. And the less said about the sex worker torture scenes on "1923," the better.

Be that as it may, some of the stars of Sheridan's series disagree with the critics. Larter defended her controversial "Landman" character by arguing that she's more complex than people would have you believe. Just because she is portrayed as sexy and fun-loving doesn't mean she lacks substance. Elsewhere, Reilly believes some fans love her "Yellowstone" character, Beth Dutton, because she isn't always depicted as likable.

Regardless of where you stand on the debate, "The Madison" is an opportunity for Sheridan to prove his critics wrong once and for all. From what we've seen so far, the series seems like a departure from the sex and violence associated with his other neo-Westerns, so maybe it'll surprise folks.