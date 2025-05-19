Yellowstone Star Kelly Reilly Explains Why Fans Love Beth Dutton So Much

Kelly Reilly was terrified to play Beth Dutton on "Yellowstone." At first, she didn't have a full understanding of her complicated character, and it took her a minute to get there. Of course, playing Beth would be challenging for any actor, as she's messy, complex, and downright vicious at times (she even killed her own brother ... though it was justified). On the flip side, she's maternal, fearless, unapologetic, and fiercely loyal to her loved ones — all of which are qualities that make Beth lovable.

According to Reilly, it's Beth's flaws that have endeared her to fans of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise. In an interview with Esquire, she revealed that viewers can empathize with the character as she is real and doesn't bother hiding some of her more questionable personality traits. In her own words:

"It's like this gray area of in-between, which is where all women live — or human beings live — which is the truth. Somewhere in that, there is a primal thing that Beth kind of touches on, which I think is what makes her such a unique character. I love that stuff."

Despite viewers' appreciation for Beth, Reilly might be too good at playing her character. In fact, becoming one of the standout performers on "Yellowstone" has changed the way some people view her in the real world.

