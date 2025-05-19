Yellowstone Star Kelly Reilly Explains Why Fans Love Beth Dutton So Much
Kelly Reilly was terrified to play Beth Dutton on "Yellowstone." At first, she didn't have a full understanding of her complicated character, and it took her a minute to get there. Of course, playing Beth would be challenging for any actor, as she's messy, complex, and downright vicious at times (she even killed her own brother ... though it was justified). On the flip side, she's maternal, fearless, unapologetic, and fiercely loyal to her loved ones — all of which are qualities that make Beth lovable.
According to Reilly, it's Beth's flaws that have endeared her to fans of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise. In an interview with Esquire, she revealed that viewers can empathize with the character as she is real and doesn't bother hiding some of her more questionable personality traits. In her own words:
"It's like this gray area of in-between, which is where all women live — or human beings live — which is the truth. Somewhere in that, there is a primal thing that Beth kind of touches on, which I think is what makes her such a unique character. I love that stuff."
Despite viewers' appreciation for Beth, Reilly might be too good at playing her character. In fact, becoming one of the standout performers on "Yellowstone" has changed the way some people view her in the real world.
Kelly Reilly wants Yellowstone fans know she's nothing like Beth Dutton
Kelly Reilly might have struggled to grasp Beth Dutton early on, but it's safe to say that she eventually embodied the character. Not only that, but it might be the role that ultimately defines her entire career, despite Reilly impressing in a wide range of projects before joining the Sheridanverse. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the "Yellowstone" star revealed that people view her and Beth as one and the same, which gives her mixed feelings.
"My life could not be more removed from the world of Beth, but people really do think I'm her. In a coffee shop, they'll say, 'Hi, Beth.' I've been acting since I was 17 years old, and I've never had a character that has been this strong in flavor and gotten such a passionate response. It's horrifying and exciting, depending on the day."
Fortunately for fans, Reilly isn't ready to move on from this universe quite yet. She will reprise the role in one of "Yellowstone's" upcoming spin-offs that centers around Beth and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) starting fresh following the events of the show's fifth — and presumably final — season. More trouble probably lies in the lovers' futures, but viewers know that Reilly's character is more than ready to handle it.