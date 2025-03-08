Why Kelly Reilly Was Terrified To Play Beth In Yellowstone

She's one of Yellowstone's most intense and fearless characters, yet the woman who brought her to life was initially scared to take on the role. Kelly Reilly, who spent five seasons fighting for the family name as Beth Dutton, revealed that when she first encountered the character, the task of getting Beth off the page and bringing her to life is what enticed her the most.

"I remember reading it as I was packing up our apartment and thinking, Oh, s***. It was like laying down a bit of a gauntlet. The challenge of it pepped my interest," Reilly told Town and Country before her arriving on screens as Beth in 2018. The creator of the show, Taylor Sheridan, made things a little easier, however, when he offered the part without hesitation. "Then I was like, 'F***, I didn't audition.' I was terrified, because I didn't know how I was going to do it. And it took me a minute to find her."

But find her she did, resulting in one of the most consistent and compelling performances in the show. Haunted by her past and driven to keep her family intact while keeping anyone who could disrupt it out of the equation, Beth truly was a force to be reckoned with. What made her even more entertaining, however, were the sparks that flew between her and dedicated ranch hand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), who had nothing but praise for the co-star he will be collaborating with even after the show has come to an end.