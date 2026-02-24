Taylor Sheridan's The Madison Trailer Gets Sentimental With Michelle Pfeiffer And Kurt Russell

The Taylor Sheridan juggernaut is about to get a serious upgrade, though in a way that viewers haven't quite seen before. The "Yellowstone" creator might be the king of gritty TV Westerns that have dads all across the nation in a chokehold, but how about one aimed more towards the moms for a change? Demographic oversimplifications aside, that seems to be the idea behind "The Madison," which marks Sheridan's latest venture on the small screen. This time, the melodrama and thrills of a saga like that of the Dutton family take a backseat to something with a little more romance and a whole lot more yearning. How's that for a change of pace?

Welcome to the torrid love story between Michelle Pfeiffer's Stacy Clyburn and Kurt Russell's Preston Clyburn. If the first teaser for "The Madison" set a new tone for a Sheridan property, then the latest trailer doubles down on it and then some. Set between the far-flung locations of modern-day Manhattan and central Montana, "The Madison" tells the tale of the Clyburn clan experiencing a major family tragedy and their attempts to recover and move on ... and maybe find some love along the way. Otherwise, this has all the hallmarks one would expect from a Taylor Sheridan show, from ranches to gorgeous vistas of the wilderness to one heck of an A-list cast bringing all the emotions they can.

Check out the new trailer above!