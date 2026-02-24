Taylor Sheridan's The Madison Trailer Gets Sentimental With Michelle Pfeiffer And Kurt Russell
The Taylor Sheridan juggernaut is about to get a serious upgrade, though in a way that viewers haven't quite seen before. The "Yellowstone" creator might be the king of gritty TV Westerns that have dads all across the nation in a chokehold, but how about one aimed more towards the moms for a change? Demographic oversimplifications aside, that seems to be the idea behind "The Madison," which marks Sheridan's latest venture on the small screen. This time, the melodrama and thrills of a saga like that of the Dutton family take a backseat to something with a little more romance and a whole lot more yearning. How's that for a change of pace?
Welcome to the torrid love story between Michelle Pfeiffer's Stacy Clyburn and Kurt Russell's Preston Clyburn. If the first teaser for "The Madison" set a new tone for a Sheridan property, then the latest trailer doubles down on it and then some. Set between the far-flung locations of modern-day Manhattan and central Montana, "The Madison" tells the tale of the Clyburn clan experiencing a major family tragedy and their attempts to recover and move on ... and maybe find some love along the way. Otherwise, this has all the hallmarks one would expect from a Taylor Sheridan show, from ranches to gorgeous vistas of the wilderness to one heck of an A-list cast bringing all the emotions they can.
Check out the new trailer above!
The Madison will have a whole different vibe than Yellowstone
Get ready for a new kind of Taylor Sheridan small screen Western, one that feels miles apart (quite literally) from the drama set among and around the Dutton family. The marketing for "The Madison" is making it abundantly clear that Sheridan fans can expect a much different sort of vibe compared to the rivalries and turf wars and controversies that dominated "Yellowstone" (including the off-screen drama with star Kevin Costner). So, for anyone in the mood for a quieter, more introspective, and much more sentimental narrative involving older characters grappling with the regrets, losses, and attachments in their lives, this appears to be the show for you.
That comes with a bit of a wrinkle, however. "The Madison" is confirmed to hit Paramount+ in March of this year, but we now know more about the series' release plans. Unlike "Yellowstone," "Y: Marshals" (which underwent a title change to just "Marshals"), and other Sheridan series, this show will only run for six episodes. The first three will be released in a single block, with the last three arriving a week later. It's an unusual strategy, given that Sheridan's offerings are normally built on weekly episodes, but viewers need not worry too much: Paramount has confirmed that "The Madison" is already set to "return for a second season at a soon to be announced date," so there will be plenty more to this story when it's all said and done.
"The Madison" will premiere on Paramount+ on March 14, 2026.