The Madison Trailer: First Look At Michelle Pfeiffer & Kurt Russell's Yellowstone Spin-Off

Taylor Sheridan may be planning to depart Paramount for the greener pastures of NBCUniversal, but that doesn't mean his "Yellowstone" franchise is slowing down anytime soon. The television guru has built his empire on the power of the Western, first through Kevin Costner's popular original series and expanding through a number of spin-offs starring some of the biggest names around. That trend continues with the newest one of them — a show known as "The Madison," which also happens to double as a grand reunion for those who've seen the 1988 Robert Towne film "Tequila Sunrise" (itself, admittedly, one of the best movies named after songs that you probably haven't seen).

Welcome to a "Yellowstone" extension unlike any you've seen before. Paramount has released a new trailer announcing the premiere of "The Madison," starring Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer as the story's newest all-American power couple. In an intriguing change of pace from "Yellowstone," however, the series seems to be striking a much different tone than the gritty cowboy-focused struggles of the Dutton clan. Don't believe us? This next stirring adventure has been officially described as a "profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation" (with the relationship between Russell and Pfeiffer's characters at the heart of it all), and it will see its central family unit, the Clyburns, split between Montana and Manhattan.

