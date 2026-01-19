The Madison Trailer: First Look At Michelle Pfeiffer & Kurt Russell's Yellowstone Spin-Off
Taylor Sheridan may be planning to depart Paramount for the greener pastures of NBCUniversal, but that doesn't mean his "Yellowstone" franchise is slowing down anytime soon. The television guru has built his empire on the power of the Western, first through Kevin Costner's popular original series and expanding through a number of spin-offs starring some of the biggest names around. That trend continues with the newest one of them — a show known as "The Madison," which also happens to double as a grand reunion for those who've seen the 1988 Robert Towne film "Tequila Sunrise" (itself, admittedly, one of the best movies named after songs that you probably haven't seen).
Welcome to a "Yellowstone" extension unlike any you've seen before. Paramount has released a new trailer announcing the premiere of "The Madison," starring Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer as the story's newest all-American power couple. In an intriguing change of pace from "Yellowstone," however, the series seems to be striking a much different tone than the gritty cowboy-focused struggles of the Dutton clan. Don't believe us? This next stirring adventure has been officially described as a "profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation" (with the relationship between Russell and Pfeiffer's characters at the heart of it all), and it will see its central family unit, the Clyburns, split between Montana and Manhattan.
Check out the footage above!
The Madison looks like a dramatic tonal change from Yellowstone
What if "Yellowstone" felt more like a sweeping family drama revolving around the love story between two star-crossed old-timers, rather than showcasing more violent confrontations between rival clans? That seems to be the main pitch behind "The Madison," which looks like it'll mark the most dramatic change yet from the original series. The modern-day setting isn't entirely novel, as both "Marshals" on CBS (starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton) and the upcoming spin-off starring Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler (tentatively titled "Dutton Ranch") are taking a similar approach. Instead, the idea of playing up the epic romance of it all seems like a deliberate choice to set this apart from the rest of the franchise.
Time will tell if this new tone will pay off, but "The Madison" has plenty of star power going for it. In addition to Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer, the series stars "Lost" alum Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, and Danielle Vasinova as various characters in and around the orbit of the Clyburn family. Described as a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection," this appears set to appeal to a more varied segment of the property's main target audience. "The Madison" will span six total episodes and is set to premiere on Paramount+ on March 14, 2026.