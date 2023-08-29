Aaron Eckhart And A Mysterious Dog With Titanium Teeth Team Up In The Muzzle Trailer

If the "John Wick" films are any indication, action heroes could always use a little canine companionship. It just so happens that there's a long-standing aspect of law enforcement where the dog and human relationship is already built-in: The K-9 unit.

You've likely seen numerous buddy cop movies, and even a handful of K-9 films. However, those movies tend to lean heavily on the comedy aspects of man's best friend fighting bad guys. Witness the old Rin Tin Tin series, or the films "K-9" and "Turner & Hooch," for starters. Even last year's Channing Tatum vehicle with the world's most inspired title, "Dog," milked its military mutt more for melodrama than action.

That all changes with "Muzzle," a new film from director John Stalberg Jr. that stars Aaron Eckhart as K-9 cop Jake Rosser. When Jake loses his pup partner, Ace, after a deadly shootout with drug dealers, he finds himself waylaid by his superiors when it comes to the identity of the shooter, not to mention investigated by Internal Affairs due to his conduct. Choosing to go rogue, Jake has to find a new partner to take on. He finds that partner in the form of "Socks," a mysterious K-9 who has violent tendencies and special abilities, including a very unique pair of incisors: She has titanium teeth! Watch the new trailer for "Muzzle" below.