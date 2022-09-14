Turner & Hooch Taught The Cast And Crew Just How Caustic Dog Slobber Could Be

During the '80s, movie producers had a daunting task. Imagine being in talks to make a movie starring Tom Hanks, one of the most likable men in the film industry. An issue quickly arises: will Hanks' quaint charm overshadow a co-star? Only one casting choice could be definitively as beloved as Hanks: a dog. In 1989's"Turner & Hooch," Hanks portrays a detective with a seemingly menacing (but truly playful!) dog. While it's not a cinematic masterpiece, it feels like a movie conceit designed in a lab to print money and elicits "aww's" from audiences.

Whether running around America's historical events in "Forrest Gump" or voicing a toy cowboy with a superiority complex in "Toy Story," Hanks has proven himself as one of Hollywood's leading men. But it's Hanks' Mr. Nice Guy off-screen personality that has earned him a lot of adoration from fans. When Hanks took on the role of a cop becoming friends with a dog, he did so with his signature good-natured kindness. According to film director Roger Spottiswoode, Hanks bonded so much with his canine co-star that it caused some issues behind the scenes.