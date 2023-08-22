John Wick 4 Kept A Gag Improvised By One Very Good Dog

I always feel conflicted about the use of animals in film, especially when it comes to action sequences. They never asked to be in show business, and though they are trained to participate in these set pieces, there's really no true way to know how the animal feels about it. And I'm not even talking about the times where animals have been deliberately mistreated to service a movie — I'm talking about animals with caring owners and trainers. Even they still have no say in what they are going to do on screen.

Well, that's mostly true. Animals work on instinct, just as humans do. If they are put in a certain circumstance, they will behave in a way that comes most natural to them. For instance, if I am at a party or something where food has been laid out, I will naturally find myself standing next to that food table the whole evening. I have to consciously tell myself to stop eating in order for me to do so.

In the case of dogs, you can do a whole lot of training with them, but you can't get their instinct to totally wash away. When it came to making "John Wick: Chapter 4," the filmmakers certainly learned that firsthand. Dogs are a big part of the "John Wick" universe, and starting with "Chapter 3," they began implementing dogs into the action. Well, for the latest entry, they learned that the dog they had enlisted for action scenes really enjoyed doing one specific piece of action, and that was about all it was going to do. Luckily, it was an effective maneuver: This particular dog was particularly keen on crotch bites.