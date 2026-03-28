Hulu's Paradise Was Inspired By Two Wildly Different Real-Life Experiences

This post contains spoilers for "Paradise."

"Paradise" represents yet another TV hit for creator Dan Fogelman, who was inspired to develop the show after meeting with an intimidating Hollywood figure. But that was just one half of the inspiration. After that very meeting Fogelman witnessed a construction mishap and the combination of the two experiences became the genesis of "Paradise."

"Paradise" began with one of the best twists of 2025 and kept viewers transfixed throughout its first and second seasons. The show about Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) trying to solve the murder of the U.S. President (James Marsden) could have been a fairly run-of-the-mill political thriller but it had a trick up its sleeve. "Paradise" quickly revealed that every one of the characters in the series was living in a giant underground bunker in the Colorado mountains following an extinction-level event.

What Fogelman had actually delivered with "Paradise," then, wasn't just a political thriller, but a post-apocalyptic political thriller/murder mystery. Since then, the show has managed to maintain the momentum bestowed by that stunning revelation, garnering positive reviews for both seasons. Part of the intrigue here comes not only from the murder mystery or the mystery of what forced everyone to live in a giant subterranean town, but from Julianne Nicholson's Samantha "Sinatra" Redmond. This similarly enigmatic billionaire tech mogul is responsible for creating "Paradise" in the first place and seemingly holds sway over its politicians. It seems Fogelman's encounter with a powerful real-life industry figure is partly responsible for the creation of both Sinatra and Marsden's President.