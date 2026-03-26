A Star Wars Artist Made A Bold Prediction About The Sequel Trilogy (And He's Probably Right)

Will the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy eventually be positively reassessed the way the prequel trilogy was? According to Brian Herring, the puppeteer who helped bring BB-8 and the Porgs to life, it's bound to happen. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" is already over a decade old. The idea of folks being nostalgic for that movie isn't so far-fetched.

The sequels were, on the whole, divisive. "The Last Jedi" changed "Star Wars" forever, for better or worse. It was a $1.33 billion box office success, but it also inspired intense division within the "Star Wars" fanbase. That left Disney and Lucasfilm in a tricky spot in terms of creative direction. Several years removed, is the tide turning?

Speaking with Gamesreactor, Herring stated that, in his view, the sequels are no more polarizing than the prequels were in their day. And they absolutely were divisive. George Lucas ignored warnings about the prequels destroying the "Star Wars" franchise. In the end, he was right to (more on that in a moment). Here's what Herring had to say about it:

"I think the sequels are no more polarizing than the prequels were when they came out. [...] All the people who are upset about the sequels are too young to remember how upset the people when the [prequels] came out were, except they now have the internet. If the internet had been around to the extent it was around when the prequels came out, you'd have seen exactly the same stuff play out."

"I think in 10 years' time, you're going to see what you're seeing with the sequels, because the sequels have a huge fan base, and I meet them all the time, but they're all much younger than the people complaining on the internet about how much they didn't like," Herring added.