Invincible Season 4 Marks The Return Of A Character The Comics Forgot About

Spoilers for "Invincible" season 4 episode 4 follow.

Think back to "Invincible" season 1 and you might remember the demonic detective Damien Darkblood, voiced by the mega-prolific actor Clancy Brown (who also voices Viltrumite General Kregg in "Invincible"). After Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) murdered the Guardians of the Globe, Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) put Darkblood on the case. But once he got too close to the truth, Cecil in turn sent Darkblood back to Hell to prevent him from confronting Omni-Man before Cecil was ready.

The "Invincible" season 3 finale included a post-credits scene where Damien Darkblood returned, still in Hell and talking with his master Satan (Bruce Campbell). "Invincible" season 4 episode 4 — "Hurm" — follows up on that for the show's first wholly original storyline. Damien and his demon brethren are fighting a fiery villain called Volcanikka (Indira Varma), and they're losing. Since Omni-Man isn't available, Damien summons Mark/Invincible (Steven Yeun) to aid in the battle.

In the original "Invincible" comics (by writer Robert Kirkman and artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley), Damien Darkblood was more of a joke character. He last showed up in "Invincible" issue #16 wanting to tell Cecil he had "leads" on the Guardians' murders... long after Omni-Man had been publicly exposed as the killer. He made a few more appearances in Kirkman's comic "Astounding Wolf-Man" (set in the same universe as "Invincible"), but he never returned to "Invincible" itself. Kirkman wrote, in the letters page for "Astounding Wolf-Man" #15, that he'd considered writing an "Invincible goes to Hell" story arc co-starring Damien Darkblood, but "decided against it."

While making the "Invincible" show, Kirkman reconsidered and is finally doing that storyline. Damien Darkblood's more dramatic exit in the cartoon set the story up, and now season 4 delivers it.