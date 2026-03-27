Marshals Star Luke Grimes And Bruce Willis Crossed Paths In A Bizarre Comedy

Kayce Dutton is the role that turned Luke Grimes into a star. The actor is currently reprising his breakout "Yellowstone" role in "Marshals," a show that asks, "What if we did 'Yellowstone' as a CBS procedural that had no idea what it's actually about?" It's hardly the first time Grimes has appeared in a questionable project, however. Not only was he part of the "Fifty Shades" trilogy, but Grimes also starred in a rejected neo-Western series that never went beyond the pilot stage. Then there's 2008's "Assassination of a High School President," in which the actor appeared alongside Bruce Willis and "The O.C." star Mischa Barton. This one is "questionable" not because the film is bad, necessarily, but because it literally raises several questions with its premise alone.

For one thing, "Assassination of a High School President" is a comedy noir set in a New Jersey Catholic high school. It's narrated by an unpopular kid in a classic film noir style and features the unraveling of a conspiracy. But it also has the rhythm of a high school comedy and coming-of-age tale. Oh, and Bruce Willis is there. It's offbeat and sort of weird but charming in its own way, not unlike the young Luke Grimes who appears in the movie looking downright unrecognizable without his designer cowboy stubble.

"Assassination of a High School President" is the directorial debut of music video veteran Brett Simon, who, since making this film, has only helmed one other feature-length project: 2018's "Better Start Running." His initial foray into feature filmmaking was met with mixed reviews and encountered several hurdles prior to its initial release. But if you're interested in a little-known quirky comedy noir or simply want to see more of Grimes' pre-"Yellowstone" work, it makes for an interesting watch.